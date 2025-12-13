Duke Coach Jon Scheyer on Junior Who Stayed Put

Caleb Foster saw his minutes drop from 25.4 per game as a Duke basketball freshman to only 14.0 as a sophomore. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard from Harrisburg, N.C., a former five-star recruit out of Notre Dame High School (Calif.), even recorded a DNP at one point last season despite not being injured.

This go-round, though, Foster has been proving the naysayers wrong. Plus, it sounds like there was never any doubt in his mind that he would stick it out in Durham, even when college hoops insiders rumored that he was a prime candidate to transfer this past offseason.

"Since I was a young kid, I always dreamed of coming to Duke," the 21-year-old Foster, averaging a career-high 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 25.1 minutes per outing as the full-time starting point guard for the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC), confirmed again in the latest episode of the program's Duke Blue Planet, released on Friday night.

"I mean, it's the biggest place to play in college basketball. You get to play in the biggest moments, the biggest games. It's everything I ever wanted."

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer chimed in with praise for Caleb Foster's sticktoitiveness.

"What Caleb has done doesn't really happen anymore in college basketball, " the 38-year-old Scheyer noted in the feature segment on Foster toward the end of the video.

"You know, freshman year, he gets an injury, ends his season. A lot of guys would've left. Sophomore year, he doesn't play as much as he would've wanted to, and he even had a DNP in a game. Most guys would've left.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot cheers during overtime against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And instead, he kept coming back to what he has to do better, what he can control, and talking to the coaching staff about he can grow and take the next step. I think that should just be commended. As a Duke basketball fan, as the coach, I'm very proud of that commitment, and I'm proud of being able to be on a journey with a guy for multiple years. And I think that's harder to get now in this day and age...His growth has been great to see."

Nov 6, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) gives instructions to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Dartmouth Big Green at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Foster's growth has been particularly evident during crunch time in tightly contested battles, most recently delivering the finishing touches on Duke's 66-60 road win over the now-No. 9 Michigan State Spartans last Saturday.

Scheyer, Foster, and the Blue Devils are now preparing to welcome the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).

