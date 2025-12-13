Duke Basketball Coach One Win Away From Making ACC History

Jon Scheyer is 99-22 (81.8 winning percentage) since succeeding Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the Blue Devils. He recorded at least 27 victories in each of his first three seasons, won the ACC Tournament title in two of those campaigns, and reached the Final Four last go-round, not to mention having already reeled in three No. 1-ranked recruiting hauls across his time at the helm.

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Scheyer's fourth squad in Durham, enjoying the otherworldly dominance of freshman forward Cameron Boozer, currently ranks No. 3 in the country and boasts a 10-0 record, marking the program's best start to a season since 2017-18.

And as the Duke basketball social media team pointed out on Friday in captioning the following picture of Scheyer wearing Blue Devil gear as a kid, the 38-year-old from Chicago sits just one victory shy of becoming the fastest ACC coach to reach 100 wins:

Come thru to the Lipscomb game on Tuesday. Chance to see if this guy can become the fastest ACC coach to 100 wins!



🎫 https://t.co/0VBUHLc2Sg pic.twitter.com/yzD15PPysy — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 12, 2025

The Blue Devils have an opportunity to check off that achievement for their coach when they host the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network). They'll then travel to New York City to square off against the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).

A Summary of Jon Scheyer's 16 Seasons in Durham Overall

Not only has Jon Scheyer captured two ACC Tournament crowns as head coach (2023, 2025), but he also cut down nets at the event twice as a Duke basketball guard (2009, 2010) before doing so twice more as a Blue Devil assistant (2017, 2019). He was the starting point guard for the 2010 national champions, capping off a 115-29 record (79.9 winning percentage) as a player under Krzyzewski, and was on the staff for the 2015 NCAA title.

A member of the program's 2,000-point club, Scheyer was part of the conference's regular season champs as a player in 2010, as an assistant in 2022, and for the first time as head coach last season.

