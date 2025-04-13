Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Set to Welcome Catamounts to Cameron

Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball squad will square off against at least one in-state foe in early November.

The 2025-26 Duke basketball team, still incomplete in its construction but headlined by incoming twins Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer plus at least two more five-star rookies in Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson, has the task of being the follow-up to the 35-win Final Four Blue Devils. That includes extending the 17-game home winning streak the 2024-25 bunch left behind.

Speaking of next season's Duke basketball home games, the fourth collection of Blue Devils under Jon Scheyer's command is now slated to host the Western Carolina Catamounts in Cameron Indoor Stadium, per the following post from national college hoops schedule expert Made For March, "a buy game with a $90,000 guarantee."

Duke and Western Carolina will tip off on either Friday, Nov. 7, or Saturday, Nov. 8, as part of early non-conference play.

All three previous meetings between the Blue Devils and Catamounts were also in Cameron Indoor Stadium, each taking place in December during the mid-1990s. Duke prevailed by 20 in 1993, 40 in 1995, and 50 in 1996, and as noted, the programs haven't played since.

