Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke finally takes the floor again—we think—on Wednesday when Boston College travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils last played on Dec. 16, when it opened ACC play with a 75-65 win at Notre Dame. Since then, Duke has had two games cancelled the day before game time—at home against Pitt and on the road at Florida State. The Blue Devils had already traveled to Tallahassee when the game was called off.

The full Duke team didn’t make that trip, however. Coach Mike Krzyzewski was pulled off the bus just before departure after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. Coach K had been exposed to the virus and is quarantining until Saturday. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will fill in as interim coach against B.C.

Duke will also be without two players. Freshman Jalen Johnson missed the Notre Dame game with a foot injury and hasn’t returned to practice yet. He’s joined on the shelf by graduate transfer Patrick Tape. The big man from Columbia University suffered a back injury in practice last week. He’s day-to-day but has been ruled out for the Boston College game.

Krzyzewski is the only member of the team to miss time due to COVID tracing. But the Blue Devils have still had their scheduled disrupted by outbreaks on opposing teams. Duke has played just five games this season, going 3-2, 1-0 in the ACC.

It will be 21 days since Duke’s last game when the tilt against the Eagles tips off. That’s the longest in-season gap between games in program history.

Duke has had three seasons with 20-day gaps between games—1932, 1933 and 1934. The Blue Devils have also had 18-day midseason breaks six times, most recently in 1956.

The longest in-season gap during Coach K’s tenure was 17 days in 2008. Duke also had 16-day breaks in 1992 and last season.

Your starters: Goldwire, Roach, Steward, Hurt Williams

BC hits its first three three-point shots of the game to jump out to an early lead.

In case you're wondering, Duke is 6-3 in games Coach K has missed since his return from the back surgery that cost him most of the 1995 season.

We hit the first break with BC up 15-11.

Goldwire banks in a three and Duke cuts the lead to 18-17 at the under 12