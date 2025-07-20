Breakout Prep Draws Duke Basketball Interest in Chicago
Logan-Rogersville High School (Mo.) point guard Chase Branham has added a few more high-major suitors to his offer sheet in recent weeks. And it wouldn't be a surprise if the Duke basketball staff soon joins the mix.
On Saturday night, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state of Illinois to check out Branham in action at the UAA Finals just outside Chicago.
With Scheyer sitting courtside, Branham helped fuel his KC Run GMC squad to a 68-46 win over Illinois Wolves at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park:
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries and Missouri's Dennis Gates, two of Branham's longtime suitors, were also on hand.
Chase Branham, whose most recent offers came from Tennessee and Purdue, debuted at No. 46 on the 247Sports 2027 Composite in late June. Judging by the buzz that the versatile backcourt talent has generated on the grassroots scene this summer, chances are the potential Duke basketball target will be approaching five-star status when the next update to the cycle's rankings takes place.
Jon Scheyer and his high-powered recruiting team haven't handed out any 2027 offers just yet.
