Blue Devil Country

Breakout Prep Draws Duke Basketball Interest in Chicago

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer sat courtside to watch stock-riser point guard Chase Branham.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting interest Chase Branham
Duke basketball recruiting interest Chase Branham / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Logan-Rogersville High School (Mo.) point guard Chase Branham has added a few more high-major suitors to his offer sheet in recent weeks. And it wouldn't be a surprise if the Duke basketball staff soon joins the mix.

ALSO READ: Sharpshooting Recruit Scores 42 in Front of Blue Devil Head Coach

On Saturday night, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state of Illinois to check out Branham in action at the UAA Finals just outside Chicago.

With Scheyer sitting courtside, Branham helped fuel his KC Run GMC squad to a 68-46 win over Illinois Wolves at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park:

Indiana head coach Darian DeVries and Missouri's Dennis Gates, two of Branham's longtime suitors, were also on hand.

Chase Branham, whose most recent offers came from Tennessee and Purdue, debuted at No. 46 on the 247Sports 2027 Composite in late June. Judging by the buzz that the versatile backcourt talent has generated on the grassroots scene this summer, chances are the potential Duke basketball target will be approaching five-star status when the next update to the cycle's rankings takes place.

Jon Scheyer and his high-powered recruiting team haven't handed out any 2027 offers just yet.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball