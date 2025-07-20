Sharpshooting Recruit Scores 42 in Front of Duke Basketball Head Coach

4⭐ Justin Wise just dropped 42 PTS on 14 FGAs w/ tons of college coaches in attendance at Peach Jam.



📊: 42 PTS, 10-14 FG, 7-10 3PT, 6 REB, 3 STL



He's won back-to-back State Championships at North Oconee (GA) and holds offers from Auburn, UGA, Cal, Nova, Clemson, Cinci, Va… pic.twitter.com/BkAsVfeblm