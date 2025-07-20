Sharpshooting Recruit Scores 42 in Front of Duke Basketball Head Coach
North Oconee High School (Ga.) rising junior Justin Wise hasn't landed on the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist yet. But given his performance in front of Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., this week, it might be only a matter of time before the prolific bucket-getter out of Bogart, Ga., adds the staff in Durham to his growing tally of suitors.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Check Out Yet Another Knueppel Brother
On Friday, Wise totaled 42 points, albeit in his Jet Academy's 85-82 loss to Indy Heat on a buzzer beater. And he did so in highly efficient fashion while refusing to slack off on the defensive end, as he shot 10-for-14 from the field and 7-for-10 from downtown while grabbing six rebounds and coming away with three steals.
"His range, quick release, and accuracy are his biggest strengths," 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins wrote about Wise in April.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound four-star currently checks in at No. 102 overall, No. 15 among shooting guards, and No. 9 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
Justin Wise's offer sheet already includes over a handful of Division I programs, including the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Cincinnati, and Auburn.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.