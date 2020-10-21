Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Caleb Houstan recently cut his list of colleges to a final four of Duke, Michigan, Virginia and Alabama.

Houstan, who reclassified from 2022, is one of the Blue Devils' top targets in the senior class. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard helped lead Monteverde (Fla.) Academy to an undefeated top-ranked season last year. He also led the U16 Canadian National Team with a 22.8 ppg average.

In his latest blog post for SI All-American, Houstan discussed his top four and the next steps in his college choice.

"This was the first cut that I’ve had," Houstan wrote. "I have great relationships with the staff at each of the schools, and I am confident that these are the four schools that best fit my style of play. I feel like each school can help me to be the best player that I can be and to get to the next level."

The first finalist Houstan discussed was the Blue Devils.

"They have a great history of getting guys to the NBA," he said, "and I have a strong relationship with Coach K and Coach (Jon) Scheyer. I believe that they would really help me get better and prepare me for the next level."

Alabama offered Houstan a chance to have an early impact and play heavy minutes in an offense that shoots a lot of threes. Of Michigan, Houstan touted his relationship with coach Juwan Howard.

Virginia made an impact on Houstan by being one of the first to reach out on Zoom. Coach Tony Bennett has also discussed ways Houstan could improve with the Cavaliers.

Houstan also discussed next steps, which could include a decision in the next month.

"What’s next for me is to continue to build on the relationships I have established with each of the schools," he said. "I also want to get a concrete sense of my role on each of the teams and within their offense. Just more specifics on their plans for me if I were to come there."

"I don’t really have a set time to commit," Houstan continued, "but I’d like to try and get it done before my season officially starts, which would be mid to late November."

You can read Houstan's entire post on SIAA here.