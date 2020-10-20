SI.com
The Caleb Houstan Blog: Breaking Down the Top Four, Next Steps

Caleb Houstan

Caleb Houstan is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top shooting guards in the country, regardless of class. Last season, the 6-foot-7 senior was an intricate part of what some were saying could be the best high school team ever; Monteverde (Fla.) Academy finished No. 1 in the country and undefeated. Houstan led the U16 Canadian National Team last summer, averaging 22.8 points a game. Now, he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Caleb Houstan here kicking off another blog for SI!

The biggest news with me right now is that I’m officially down to four schools. It’s Alabama, Duke, Michigan and Virginia.

This was the first cut that I’ve had; I have great relationships with the staff at each of the schools, and I am confident that these are the four schools that best fit my style of play.

I feel like each school can help me to be the best player that I can be and to get to the next level.

Duke: They have a great history of getting guys to the NBA, and I have a strong relationship with Coach K and Coach (Jon) Scheyer. I believe that they would really help me get better and prepare me for the next level.

Alabama: They have a style of play that I could really see myself doing well in. They shoot a lot of threes in their system, and I could see myself developing and playing good minutes from the start. I feel like I could make an impact early.

Virginia: I have a strong relationship with Coach (Tony) Bennett and Coach (Jason) Williford, they were one of the first schools to setup a Zoom and get to know me. They really showed me how they could help me improve, which I appreciated.

Michigan: I have a good relationship with the staff and Coach (Juwan) Howard. Obviously, he played in the NBA and he runs a system that I know I could do really well in.

What’s next for me is to continue to build on the relationships I have established with each of the schools. I also want to get a concrete sense of my role on each of the teams and within their offense. Just more specifics on their plans for me if I were to come there.

I don’t really have a set time to commit, but I’d like to try and get it done before my season officially starts, which would be mid to late November.

That’s the goal.

I don’t really feel a lot of pressure, even at this point. My parents and coaches have really taken that pressure off of me so I can have a clear mind to make the best decision for myself.

OK guys that’s it for now, just wanted to give you more information on how I came to my top four.

I’m gonna run now, but I’ll see you back next time with an update.

Take care.

