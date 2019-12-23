DukeMaven
Vernon Carey Wins Third ACC Rookie of Week Award

ShawnKrest

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and second time in three weeks.

Carey was honored for his performance in the Blue Devils win over Wofford on Thursday, when Carey shot 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

“I was playing a little stiff in the first couple minutes, not rebounding a lot, not attacking the glass,” Carey said. “As the game kept going on I just felt like I got more comfortable.”

Carey’s performance inside helped draw the defense, opening things on the perimeter.

“It opens up the floor, especially for our shooters,” Carey said. “If I can just open up the floor for anyone, it’ll just help our team.”

It was Carey’s eighth double-double of the season, which is third best in the NCAA and is best among freshmen. Carey has six 20-10 performances this year, most in the NCAA. He leads the ACC with a .610 shooting percentage, is fourth in scoring at 18.6 and third in rebounds at 9.3.

After UNC point guard Cole Anthony won the first award of the season, Carey and Virginia Tech swingman Landers Nolley II have alternated the Rookie of the Week honor. Carey has also won an ACC Player of the Week honor this season.

Duke has had 133 rookies of the week in its history, 44 more than the second-place conference school. Duke has won more than half of the Rookie of the Week awards—58 of 115—over the last six-plus seasons.

