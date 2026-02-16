Why This Is a Massive Week for Duke

The Duke Blue Devils boast one of the best resumes in college basketball and have been firmly in the mix to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the past several weeks. However, this next week could propel Duke to a whole new level.

No. 2 Michigan is primed to move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 after last week's top team, Arizona, fell at home to No. 16 Texas Tech, 78-75. The Blue Devils could also see a jump from their current position at No. 4.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Jon Scheyer put his guys through a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, and the Blue Devils cruised right through it. Duke faced five ranked opponents through the non-con, with its only loss being to the Red Raiders by one point at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.

Duke is currently rated No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 15-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 12-0 record at home, and an 8-1 record on the road.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are 23-2 overall with a 12-1 record in league play, and no other squad owns as many Quad 1 victories as Duke.

However, this weekend could be a major stepping stone for the Blue Devils to bring themselves into the discussion for the best team in college basketball.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke’s Premier Matchup With Michigan Could Be Huge

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Duke will head to Washington, D.C., to face Michigan at Capital One Arena in what could be the best game of the entire college basketball season.

Michigan and Duke are the top two teams in both the NET Rankings and at KenPom, respectively. According to KenPom, the Wolverines and Blue Devils are the top two defensive teams in college hoops.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duke owns an 8-2 record against ranked opponents this season, and at this point, the only thing that could really boost the resume much further is a win over a perennial national title contender. Saturday gives Duke an opportunity to get that done.

Michigan is 24-1 overall and has looked like one of the most dominant teams in recent memory at times this year. The Wolverines have won three of their last four games by over 20 points and have beaten a ridiculous 10 teams by 30 points or more.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May motions during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. Ohio State lost 82-61. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dusty May's club is a likely 1-seed in this year's big dance, and the Blue Devils could really turn heads with a victory on Saturday.

Before the marquee matchup, Duke will host Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday at 7:00 pm ET.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.