Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley was Duke’s second leading scorer in the 90-59 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, scoring 16 on five-of-10 shooting from the field, including five-of-six from the free throw line after drawing five fouls from Demon Deacon defenders.

“I was talking to Joey Baker about that just now,” Stanley said of his strong game. “I was voted most efficient by the AI (data analysis system). Every time we drove, we came out with great quality shots, and we made them. That’s everything you want out of an offense.”

Five different Blue Devils scored in double figures and eight players had five points or more. Stanley says the team is comfortable with sharing the ball, even if it means leaving potential personal points scored on the table.

“It’s good to score,” he said. “We all like to score, deep down. We’re all happy for each other even if its (someone else) scoring. Everyone’s just finding a way to contribute. We’re all happy.”

Tre Jones had a huge game against Wake. The sophomore point guard had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

“Magnificent,” Stanley said of Jones’ game. “He was masterful. Every time we were running the break, I’d look up, and he was like swish swish. He’s crazy—definitely the best point guard.”

Stanley is in his first year with the Blue Devils, but he and Jones are on the same page as far as on-court communication.

“I know when he’s throwing down,” Stanley said. “He knows where to find me. It’s great.”