DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley was Duke’s second leading scorer in the 90-59 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, scoring 16 on five-of-10 shooting from the field, including five-of-six from the free throw line after drawing five fouls from Demon Deacon defenders.

“I was talking to Joey Baker about that just now,” Stanley said of his strong game. “I was voted most efficient by the AI (data analysis system). Every time we drove, we came out with great quality shots, and we made them. That’s everything you want out of an offense.”

Five different Blue Devils scored in double figures and eight players had five points or more. Stanley says the team is comfortable with sharing the ball, even if it means leaving potential personal points scored on the table.

“It’s good to score,” he said. “We all like to score, deep down. We’re all happy for each other even if its (someone else) scoring. Everyone’s just finding a way to contribute. We’re all happy.”

Tre Jones had a huge game against Wake. The sophomore point guard had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

“Magnificent,” Stanley said of Jones’ game. “He was masterful. Every time we were running the break, I’d look up, and he was like swish swish. He’s crazy—definitely the best point guard.”

Stanley is in his first year with the Blue Devils, but he and Jones are on the same page as far as on-court communication.

“I know when he’s throwing down,” Stanley said. “He knows where to find me. It’s great.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest held Vernon Carey to single digits in points and rebounds, but he still had an impact on the game. Coach Danny Manning said their attention to Carey allowed Duke's shooters to be open from three. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the first seven rebounds of the game to build an early lead, and Wake Forest never recovered. Watch Wake coach Danny Manning discuss the loss.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Austin Rivers and Gary Trent Jr. both got passed on the Duke Scoring List. Plus all-time greats Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill all fell on other lists. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

Duke's new Brotherhood uniforms were unveiled on Saturday night, and senior captain Jack White dropped a bombshell, informing the media that the new look was designed by former player and current assistant Nolan Smith. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

Duke moved to 5-0 on the ACC season with a lopsided win over Wake Forest, beating an ACC foe by 30 for the third time in the last four games. Tre Jones started the scoring and got the Blue Devils rolling. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Wake Forest travels to Duke looking to finish the job this year after very nearly upsetting the Blue Devils at Cameron last season. Duke point guard Tre Jones promises the Blue Devils will be ready and "hungrier" this time around. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night.

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest