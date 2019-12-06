Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cassius Stanley Returns to Floor Three Weeks Early

ShawnKrest

In a surprise move, Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will return to the starting lineup for Friday's game at Virginia Tech, three weeks ahead of schedule.

Stanley went down a week ago with what was initially thought to be a knee injury. Team doctors later determined it was a hamstring issue that would likely keep Stanley out "through Christmas".

Instead, he'll end up missing just one game. Stanley sat out Tuesday's game at Michigan State, and ESPN reported that he was making progress in his recovery.

The Blue Devils freshman swing man is one of the top scorers on the team and broke Zion Williamson's record for vertical leap in the preseason.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Live updates and analysis from Duke's ACC opener in Blacksburg

Tre Jones Named to Oscar Robertson Award Watch List

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones is one of five ACC players named to the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year award. Duke players have won it eight times. Read more

Joey Baker: I Feel Like Every Shot Should Go In

ShawnKrest
0

Sophomore Joey Baker has gotten extended playing time since Cassius Stanley went down with an injury. He's responded, scoring 27 points in two games and shooting the lights out. Watch his comments here

Duke Offense: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest
0

Duke brings back most of its contributors from an offense that finished in the ACC's bottom five in most categories. Where do the Blue Devils go from here?

Here's Which Freshmen Duke Can Redshirt

ShawnKrest
0

Duke started two freshmen from opening day and ended up using up the redshirt on six members of the 21-man freshman class. Here's a look at who can still redshirt and return as freshmen next year.

Duke Scoring List Update: Michigan State

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had plenty of movement on the scoring list in the Michigan State win, including Tre Jones passing someone very close to him. Read the full update here

Duke Overwhelms Michigan State

ShawnKrest
0

No. 10 Duke celebrated the one-week anniversary of its shocking upset loss at home by having one of its most dominant performances of the season, topping No. 11 Michigan State in a true road game. Read more.

Duke at Michigan State: Gameday Live Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between the Blue Devils and Spartans. Be sure to share your thoughts.

Where Duke's Nine-Spot Poll Drop Ranks In History

ShawnKrest
0

Duke fell from 1 to 10 in the latest AP poll. It's one of the biggest poll drops in team history and is the farthest the Blue Devils have fallen from No. 1. Read more.

Coach K: It's a Long Season

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a loss last week and fell nine spots in the poll. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that there's still plenty of basketball left, pointing out that the team still hasn't played in December. Watch his comments here.