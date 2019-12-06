Cassius Stanley Returns to Floor Three Weeks Early

In a surprise move, Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will return to the starting lineup for Friday's game at Virginia Tech, three weeks ahead of schedule.

Stanley went down a week ago with what was initially thought to be a knee injury. Team doctors later determined it was a hamstring issue that would likely keep Stanley out "through Christmas".

Instead, he'll end up missing just one game. Stanley sat out Tuesday's game at Michigan State, and ESPN reported that he was making progress in his recovery.

The Blue Devils freshman swing man is one of the top scorers on the team and broke Zion Williamson's record for vertical leap in the preseason.