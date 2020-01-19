DukeMaven
Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley led all scorers in Duke’s loss to Louisville, with 24 points. Although he hit just 7-of-17 from the field, Stanley drew six fouls and got to the line 10 times, hitting nine free throws. He added 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

“We were just trying to win,” Stanley said when asked about his performance. “My teammates found me. The coaches were calling my number. We were just trying to win.”

Stanley’s strong game was muted by the fact that Duke lost its second straight, falling 79-73 at home. Louisville put Duke in a big hole early, which Stanley thought was the key to the game.

“It started off in the first half,” he said. “In the first couple minutes, we were down 15-16 points. That’s a lot to make up in the ACC. We played very hard, but it was just too big of a deficit. Honestly, we made a couple of mistakes down the stretch that we shouldn’t have made, but it started off in the first half.”

Part of Duke’s problem was it took the Blue Devils about 10 minutes to adjust to the physical play inside. Duke also turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 22 Louisville points.

“It started off in the beginning,” Stanley said. We didn’t realize how physical it was going to be. That was a rookie mistake, definitely, for us freshmen. Other than that, I think we got into it later on, but there were some key turnovers. I know I had a big one. We’ve got to clean that up.”

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

Dan the Fan

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

sby14

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

ShawnKrest