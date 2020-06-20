Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Slide in Mock Draft Update

With the NBA season close to resumption, CBSSports has updated its projections for the 2020 draft.

With the regular season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all league business was pushed into the future, including the draft, which was originally scheduled for June. It will now be held on October 15.

With several teams not resuming the regular season in the NBA’s 22-team Orlando Bubble plan, the lottery has a bit more clarity than it did when previous mock drafts were conducted.

Tre Jones is still expected to be the first Blue Devil taken. CBSSports.com has him going No. 22 overall, to the Denver Nuggets, who got the pick from Houston. Jones was also slotted for No. 22 in the May mock draft, but he was headed to Brooklyn in those projections.

CBS listed shooting as one of the sophomore point guard’s weaknesses and said he doesn’t have many flashy highlight plays. His improvement in three-point accuracy and his passing ability put him in the first round, owever. “Selecting him in the 20s a sensible option for any franchise comfortable spending a pick in this range on someone whose ceiling might be lower than others, but whose floor is likely higher, “ CBS analysts declared.

Vernon Carey Jr. is headed to Toronto in the new mock, with pick No. 28. That’s a drop from the May mock draft, when he was projected to Miami at No. 23. CBS said he would have been a top-10 pick a decade ago, but the center spot has been devalued in the NBA. CBS analysts said, “There's a place for him in the NBA,” calling him “a wildly-productive one-and-done player.”

Cassius Stanley, projected No. 28 to the Knicks last month, fell out of the first round in the latest mock draft.