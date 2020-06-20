BlueDevilCountry
Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Slide in Mock Draft Update

ShawnKrest

With the NBA season close to resumption, CBSSports has updated its projections for the 2020 draft.

With the regular season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all league business was pushed into the future, including the draft, which was originally scheduled for June. It will now be held on October 15.

With several teams not resuming the regular season in the NBA’s 22-team Orlando Bubble plan, the lottery has a bit more clarity than it did when previous mock drafts were conducted.

Tre Jones is still expected to be the first Blue Devil taken. CBSSports.com has him going No. 22 overall, to the Denver Nuggets, who got the pick from Houston. Jones was also slotted for No. 22 in the May mock draft, but he was headed to Brooklyn in those projections.

CBS listed shooting as one of the sophomore point guard’s weaknesses and said he doesn’t have many flashy highlight plays. His improvement in three-point accuracy and his passing ability put him in the first round, owever. “Selecting him in the 20s a sensible option for any franchise comfortable spending a pick in this range on someone whose ceiling might be lower than others, but whose floor is likely higher, “ CBS analysts declared.

Vernon Carey Jr. is headed to Toronto in the new mock, with pick No. 28. That’s a drop from the May mock draft, when he was projected to Miami at No. 23. CBS said he would have been a top-10 pick a decade ago, but the center spot has been devalued in the NBA. CBS analysts said, “There's a place for him in the NBA,” calling him “a wildly-productive one-and-done player.”

Cassius Stanley, projected No. 28 to the Knicks last month, fell out of the first round in the latest mock draft.

Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

Duke football has had nearly 200,000 social media interactions on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, ranking No. 56 among Division I programs.

ShawnKrest

Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play at TCU, dealing a setback to Duke's attempts to add to its offensive line.

ShawnKrest

ACC Preseason Football Kickoff Will Be Held Virtually

The ACC preseason football kickoff in Charlotte is the latest event to fall prey to COVID-19. The conference announced that the kickoff will be held virtually in late July.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

Duke missed out on a 2021 offensive line target when three-star tackle Michael Gonzalez chose Louisville. Duke was also in Gonzalez's final five schools.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Early 2022 Recruiting Focus Show Shift in Approach?

Duke has reached out to several members of the class of 2022 in the new open contact period, but few of them are ranked in the top 10. Have the Blue Devils shifted their focus as the G-League threatens to pick off the top players in the class?

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Earns Full Stay, Won't Have to Talk About Benefits

Zion Williamson earned a big win in court as an appeals court ordered a stay of the lawsuit by his former agent, meaning he won't have to answer any questions about illegal benefits at Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

The open recruiting period for the class of 2022 began this week, and Duke's coaches have been busy, reaching out to a number of sophomores as the Blue Devils are in "get to know you" mode.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

Duke's football team released a statement expressing support of Black Lives Matter on the program's Twitter account. "Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe."

ShawnKrest

Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

Duke legend Shelden Williams offered incoming Blue Devils seven-footer advice on playing for Coach K. The older Williams also thought coming in as part of a large recruiting class could be a benefit.

ShawnKrest

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Wins Player of Year Award

Three-star quarterback commit Riley Leonard was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Alabama Coastal Region. Leonard starred in two sports before committing to Duke.

ShawnKrest