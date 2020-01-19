DukeMaven
Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

ShawnKrest

David Johnson was the hero of Louisville’s win over Duke at Cameron on Saturday. The freshman has battled injury all year and was averaging just nine points before exploding for 17 first-half points, on 7-of-8 shooting, against the Blue Devils.

“I wish I would have had him game one, to start the year,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “He lost four months, two of those months he couldn’t do anything but ride a bike. He wasn’t even allowed to run up and down the floor, because of the motion with running. So, it’s really hard for a freshman at this level, and you add on top of it, no preseason experience, no preseason practices, then we’re trying to acclimate him, not with some of our earlier games, not an exhibition game, we’re trying to acclimate him against Michigan, who had just come off winning the Atlantis.

Louisville built a 15-point lead and led by 10 at the half, but Duke made a run to start the second half, eventually tying the score twice.

“I think our identity needs to be what it was tonight,” Mack said. “A tough team to score on, a team that really guards the lane and doesn’t give up second shots. We’re trying to give Duke a lot of credit. They’re number one in the ACC for a reason. We knew it (the run) was going to happen when they put Jack White in for (Jordan) Goldwire to start the half. They were going to be a little bit slower, but they were going to be meaner on the glass … bigger”

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

Dan the Fan

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

ShawnKrest