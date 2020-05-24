BlueDevilCountry
Coach K Tells Class of 2020 the Three Characteristics of Winners

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was one of several dozen well-known figures from all walks of life to provide advice or graduating seniors in the class of 2020.

With most graduation ceremonies cancelled or moved online due to the pandemic, iHeart Radio collected commencement speeches from Coach K, Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning, John Legend and other standouts, from generals to doctors to performers, in their “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” podcast event.

Krzyzewski gave a 13 and a half minute speech, referring to his late mother, his time at the U.S. Military Academy and his tenure coaching the U.S. Olympic team.

“What I’d love for you to do is use your imagination for the next few minutes that we’re together,” Coach K told his audience of graduates. “Envision and imagine that you’re at your graduation. Close your eyes every once in awhile and listen to the words I’m saying, but also try to be in the place where you would be for your graduation. I call it getting control over your environment. That’s what a winner does. A winner creates an environment that’s conducive to success. Winning is really making best of any situation you’re in and doing it in ethical manner.”

Krzyzewski spoke about all the emotions the graduating class could be feeling. “I hope one of the things you are is thankful,” he said. “There are people that put you in the position you are today. You’re the primary person, and you’ll always be the primary person. In other words, you’re the one who’s responsible. That’s another characteristic of a winner: Having imagination, making sure you’re in a great environment, taking responsibility for what’s happened.”

ShawnKrest