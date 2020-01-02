DukeMaven
Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was asked about the decade that just ended, and the fact that Duke hasn’t won the ACC regular season since 2009-10, when it tied with Maryland at the top.

“Look, we are not going to be judged (by regular season titles), and that doesn’t mean we don’t want to win the regular season,” he said. “You can probably look at the last decade and say in three or four of those seasons we had a hell of a schedule and finished one game behind. (Note: It was four.) So am I supposed to say we had a bad year because we didn’t win? It’s stupid. So I don’t get caught up in that. We won four tournament titles. The main thing we won was two national titles, and being No. 1 seeds a number of years. It’s a hell of a decade. It is our best decade of the four decades that I’ve been here, because it’s been the most consistent. When you average 30-7 … 30 wins and seven losses in 10 seasons, c’mon. We ‘re not going to get caught up with the regular season, or we didn’t win enough tournament titles. During that time, we got eliminated a couple times in the first round of the NCAA, but we went for it. We’ve gone for it. We’ve gone for the national championship. The other thing for the 10 years, we had a different team each year. It wasn’t bringing back the same backcourt or the same quarterback. We’ve had a different team each year. It is a hell of a thing. I am proud of these guys that have played for the 40 years that I have been there. But this decade I’m really proud, because it is a new age, and to stay in the hunt every year is a hell of a thing. All my guys have made it possible for me to have that opportunity, and I am proud of them.”

