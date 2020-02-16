BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

ShawnKrest

After saying he needed more from the Duke fans in the previous home game, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the crowd’s response in the win over Notre Dame.

“Well, we played great, and we beat a really good team,” he said. “I thought the crowd was unbelievable, and the energy—it’s more like the Cameron of old. Since we said we were going to be old-fashioned. It was just like an old-fashioned Cameron game, where the crowd and the team were one, and during that magical stretch in the second half where everything just goes nuts, it was just nuts. Mike Brey and I, obviously, are really close. A number of the banners you see up here, he was my Final Four assistant coach. While he was here we just went to Final Fours and won two National Championships. After the game, he said, ‘It was like pickup for a while.’ We just hit everything. [Notre Dame was] playing really well in the first half, and I was proud of my guys because we were ready to play. Sometimes, after a segment of the season, like we won those four hellacious games in nine days, you can take a deep breath, and then all of the sudden, you’re not there. Our guys did not do that, they practiced well this week, and in the first half, I thought we outplayed them for about 13 minutes, and they outplayed us for seven. We were both playing well, but we’d have a spurt, then they’d have a spurt, spurt, spurt, then we had a spurt, then it was halftime - it was a good thing, because they were ready to have another spurt. In the second half, we just exploded. Vernon [Carey], I thought that was one of his best games, he played through contact. Look, we go the way of our leader, Tre [Jones] was magnificent, not good, and the kid is a special, special guy. Leading the break, defense, and his mate, Jordan Goldwire, the defense that those two kids are playing has just been at a high, high level. Our goal was to take away as many threes as possible, and we did that. We beat a really good team, a team that was fighting to be an NCAA team—I think they could go on a roll—and a veteran team. So, I’m proud of my guys. We get a day off, and then we come back and go on the road against [NC] State to try to keep it going.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

Notre Dame got blown out by Duke at Cameron on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Irish that coach Mike Brey admitted he was talking about Monday night's upcoming game during the last few time outs. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Notre Dame With Second-Half Explosion

Duke broke open a tight game with Notre Dame with an early second half run. Then Zion Williamson arrived, and the players found another level, turning things into a rout. Read more

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Notre Dame takes on Duke at Cameron as Mike Brey tried to earn another win against his former boss. The only Coach K assistant to ever beat Krzyzewski, Brey has lost the last five matchups with him. We'll have updates and analysis all game long. Join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Notre Dame and former Coach K assistant Mike Brey travel to Cameron to face the Blue Devils. Brey is the only member of the coaching tree with a win over Krzyzewski. Here's a breakdown of the matchup

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

Duke is one of two schools with two players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year Award: Vernon Carey and Tre Jones. Carey also made the midseason list for another player of the year honor: The Oscar Robertson Trophy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

Duke Associate Head Coach and Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones left the Blue Devils staff for a position at Texas Tech. Jones began his coaching career with David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and has developed into a top recruiter. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ESPN's Bill Connolly released his SP+ rankings for the 2020 football season, and Duke fell one spot from the end of last year, to No. 69. Here's a look at where that stands compared to the ACC and Duke's non-conference foes.

ShawnKrest