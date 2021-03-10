Coach K: Greensboro Coliseum is About Moments

Duke had a good start to the ACC Tournament, blowing out Boston College with a strong offensive showing. Now the Blue Devils need to keep it going for four more days.

“Let's just do it for the next day,” Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We just got to think one day at a time. We're not a veteran team, so you keep -- when we won those games in a row, you could see some things developing. And then those two tough losses, we -- I don't know. We didn't move it as well. It's not -- that habit, it's not there yet, but it was there today. Hopefully it'll be there tomorrow against Louisville.”

Duke bounced back from a blowout loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

“Well, we had a -- really when we got back from Carolina in the locker room, we came back and had a short meeting and said, look, we just got beat badly, and that's it. That's the end of that season. We're not going to show tape. We're not going to do anything; let's start anew,” Coach K said. “We tried to carry that over and the next day in our meetings, all we did was have a short lift and had some meetings, and everyone was real positive.”

When the team got to Greensboro, Krzyzewski met with them again.

“You know, the Greensboro Coliseum is a beautiful place, and I really think when our guys walked out on the court, that lifted them, too,” he said. “And then I told them before the 45 minutes started, before the balls were given out, that -- I just told them a few stories about some of the games that were played there. The first championship that we won in '86, Coach Scheyer against Georgia Tech. It was about 1 for 11 and we called his number, and he hit a big shot that won us the tournament. I said, you know, look, Greensboro Coliseum is about moments. I said, try to have a moment tomorrow, and if we have the moment tomorrow, maybe you'll have another one. Don't look at it at five games or anything like that. Just try to take advantage of each day that we're given the opportunity to play.”