BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

ShawnKrest

Duke has had some desperation plays at the end of the last two games—from Tre Jones’ putback of an intentionally missed free throw to Wendell Moore’s buzzer beater in overtime, both against UNC, to Matthew Hurt’s offensive rebound to help clinch the win over FSU.

“Those are like making plays that you don’t diagram,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “A real player doesn’t run plays. A real player makes plays. You run plays for people who aren’t players. That doesn’t mean you don’t run them for players too, but players make plays, and our guys are making plays. They’re making really good plays. Damn am I happy about these guys.”

Krzyzewski also praised Javin DeLaurier’s contributions down the stretch, after the senior captain played limited minutes in recent games.

“I mean, Javin was terrific,” he said. “His two-handed rebounds, blocked shots, free throws, and he’s been playing well, but you know, we could hardly do anything yesterday at practice with most of the guys. So we did with a couple of the guys who didn’t play as much—really intense individual work, and I stay and I watch all of that stuff, and Javin had an amazing workout. I brought him over after and said, ‘Man, you’re going to a whole other level.’ In our game we have a thing called trust your work. In other words, if you’re working hard and whatever, when you get out there, trust it, and he worked really hard and he trusted it.”

Now the team needs some time to rest and recover.

“We need a full day off, man,” he said. “This is a nine-day period with three road games and this game, and our kids won all four of them. It’s a lot of travel, a lot of stuff. They’re really developing into a good team. I really love these guys, because it’s different guys. We don’t have a starting lineup. We have a team. Sometimes when you have a starting lineup you put a ceiling on the other guys in ego, in opportunity, in all that. It hasn’t happened here with this group.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Florida State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke and Florida State match up in a battle between second place teams in the ACC and top 10 teams in the AP poll. Here's a look at how both teams measure up.

ShawnKrest