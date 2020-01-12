Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

DukeMaven
Duke scored 90 points, but the first thing coach Mike Krzyzewski mentioned after the win over Wake Forest was the Blue Devils defense.

“We played really well,” he said. “Our defense was outstanding, especially perimeter. All five of the perimeter players did a great job. Tre [Jones] was spectacular tonight, but J-Gold (Jordan Goldwire) continued to play at a high level, Cassius [Stanley] the whole perimeter. Our team played well. [Wake Forest] They’re hurting with [Chaundee] Brown out. He is one of the better players in the league. They’re under-manned. But still, I thought we played well.”

Duke held Wake’s leading scorer, Brandon Childress, without a point. “Well, with Brown not being there you could concentrate a little bit more on him,” Coach K said. “It wasn’t just one guy. Our big guy, whoever it was, when they were setting ball screens, we committed to more of what we call Red on him. Then the pressure that Tre and then J-Gold, to go along with that, were putting on, it was tough for him to get an open look. He has a lot of pressure on him with Brown being out. Those two – that’s a good combination.”

Krzyzewski was also impressed with the offense, led by Tre Jones.

“We were pushing it and sharing it,” he said. “Tre’s playing at a really high level, because he’s looking for his shot too. He is the best guy in the country as far as passing ahead. In fact, a lot of people don’t. They dribble. If our guys run, they’ll be hit. If it was a quarterback, there’s not seven five-yard drop-off or screen passes.”

Krzyzewski then whistled and pantomimed throwing a long bomb.

“If you’re open, he’s throwing it,” he said. “We get to move their defense and we can try to score on a defense that’s had to rush back instead of walk back and set up. It creates a few more openings.”

