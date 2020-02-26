BlueDevilCountry
Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

ShawnKrest

Duke fell behind by 12 points in the first half before rallying to tie the score at halftime on a Tre Jones three pointer at the buzzer. The Blue Devils had to resort to playing Justin Robinson, who had just 19 minutes of ACC playing time this season coming into the game, due to foul trouble in the post. Robinson responded by scoring, rebounding and blocking shots to lift the team.

“They really came and outplayed us in the half,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Really, Justin Robinson saved us or else we should have been down 10-15 points.”

Duke seemed to take control after halftime before Wake rallied. “Second half, we played defense and we didn't foul, and we got a 10-12 point lead,” Coach K said. “And then we started fouling again, and that got them into single digits—five points. The last minute we just gave the ball up. There's no excuse really for the two turnovers we had. You’ve got to be strong with the ball. They took advantage and Brandon (Childress) who'd has just been just a stud for them for four years, hit a big time shot. A big time shot. We should've been stronger with the ball. At least go to the line. First overtime, I thought our kids did some really good things to tie it. The second overtime they just took over. Obviously, the total game they were the team that was deserving of winning. We had a chance to get it at the end and we had those two turnovers and gave it up, which is very frustrating but again if they’re not playing hard against us and they don’t make the shots, then we still win. So they made big time plays to beat us."

Somber Duke Locker Room Discusses Wake Forest Loss

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Jack White took responsibility for Duke's loss to Wake Forest and said things need to improve. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls at Wake Forest

For the second time in a week, Duke lost to an unranked in-state opponent by double digits. Six days after losing at NC State by 22, the Blue Devils lost by 12 in double-overtime, blowing a 12-point lead at Wake Forest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads west to take on an unranked in-state opponent, something that didn't end well last Wednesday. The Blue Devils will need to show that the lessons they learned after last week's loss at NC State on focus and motivation were taken to heart. We'll have news and updates all night from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke at Wake: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke beat Wake Forest by 31 in the first matchup. Can the Blue Devils finish off the season sweep in Winston-Salem? Here's how the teams match up

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire: We Had to Come Out and Play Harder Than Them

The key to beating Virginia Tech was simple, according to Jordan Goldwire. "We just had to come out and play harder than them." Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part Two

In part two of the breakdown of Duke's response to the NC State loss, Coach K takes us onto the practice floor. Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part One

How does a Hall of Fame coach respond to a brutal late-season loss? Coach K breaks down his message to the team after the NC State loss. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt have both made significant progress this season. Playing Virginia Tech for a second time helped highlight some of the strides they've made, as Coach K discussed. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

ShawnKrest