Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

ShawnKrest

Duke-Carolina always seems to deliver entertaining games and high viewership, so it’s no surprise that ESPN puts the full power of its promotions behind the storied matchup. That hasn’t changed the rivalry from the inside, however.

“I don’t see a big difference,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “To me, it’s really a celebration of excellence. You have two of the top five programs in the history of the game and really two of the elite programs in all of sport playing against one another. The level of talent that’s been on the court for the 40 years that I’ve been here is staggering. It produces great games, and as a result there’s an anticipation for that level of game. Then, with the proximity of the two schools, the excellence of the two schools and the fact we’re in the same conference, and you do it at least twice, that’s a lot.”

ESPN isn’t the only entity that relies on UNC-Duke. The ACC is also a beneficiary.

“It’s really been the key factor in the advancement of our conference,” Krzyzewski said. “Not just basketball but everything, TV-wise. These games are never in January. They’re always in February, during (sweeps), and they’re always placed in prime time and they have the biggest viewership. That’s what I’ve seen for 40 years. If you’re a business, and you have something in your business – the ACC has it – that can draw that amount of attention and excellence”

UNC and Duke have both been at the top of college basketball, elevating the rivalry even further. “At both of these programs, we’ve won double-digit national championships together in the 40 years. Come on. It’s very unusual,” Coach K said. “There’s nothing like it, and so when they say there’s no rivalry like it, well there’s no game like it. It’s a game that brings the past to the present. and I love that, because that’s just good for both of our programs, good for the ACC. It’s really the celebration of those brands, not a celebration of a player, and that’s the thing that has separated college basketball from the NBA – although, because how the college game is marketed over the last decade, it’s lent itself more towards pro, whereas this game celebrates Duke-Carolina. Holy mackerel. That’s a stage that I hope the game will always be at.”

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Cole Anthony: UNC-Duke Is the Biggest Stage in College Basketball

UNC freshman Cole Anthony is ready for his first Duke game. He calls the rivalry “the biggest stage in college basketball.” Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Duke's Vernon Carey

Roy Williams recruited Duke center Vernon Carey, as well as Blue Devil's forward Matthew Hurt. He also has a plan for trying to defend Duke's big man. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest