Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Duke-Carolina always seems to deliver entertaining games and high viewership, so it’s no surprise that ESPN puts the full power of its promotions behind the storied matchup. That hasn’t changed the rivalry from the inside, however.

“I don’t see a big difference,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “To me, it’s really a celebration of excellence. You have two of the top five programs in the history of the game and really two of the elite programs in all of sport playing against one another. The level of talent that’s been on the court for the 40 years that I’ve been here is staggering. It produces great games, and as a result there’s an anticipation for that level of game. Then, with the proximity of the two schools, the excellence of the two schools and the fact we’re in the same conference, and you do it at least twice, that’s a lot.”

ESPN isn’t the only entity that relies on UNC-Duke. The ACC is also a beneficiary.

“It’s really been the key factor in the advancement of our conference,” Krzyzewski said. “Not just basketball but everything, TV-wise. These games are never in January. They’re always in February, during (sweeps), and they’re always placed in prime time and they have the biggest viewership. That’s what I’ve seen for 40 years. If you’re a business, and you have something in your business – the ACC has it – that can draw that amount of attention and excellence”

UNC and Duke have both been at the top of college basketball, elevating the rivalry even further. “At both of these programs, we’ve won double-digit national championships together in the 40 years. Come on. It’s very unusual,” Coach K said. “There’s nothing like it, and so when they say there’s no rivalry like it, well there’s no game like it. It’s a game that brings the past to the present. and I love that, because that’s just good for both of our programs, good for the ACC. It’s really the celebration of those brands, not a celebration of a player, and that’s the thing that has separated college basketball from the NBA – although, because how the college game is marketed over the last decade, it’s lent itself more towards pro, whereas this game celebrates Duke-Carolina. Holy mackerel. That’s a stage that I hope the game will always be at.”