Coach K: Our Team Obviously Felt Tonight They Didn’t Need a Win

ShawnKrest

Duke said that NC State didn’t take the Blue Devils out of their game plan during Wednesday’s 88-66 win. “Because in order for them to take us out we would’ve had to be in it,” he said. “So we weren’t in to be taken out. I’m not trying to be funny. … They were just at a different level of competitiveness. It’s not like we were hunkering down and whatever. We were just never there, and that’s on all of us.”

The performance was the result of bad timing on the ACC schedule for the Blue Devils.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and this happens,” he said. “It happens to good teams. This time of the year, we’re in conference play and playing against really good teams that need wins. Our team obviously felt tonight they didn’t need a win. This team (NC State) was unbelievably hungry for their win, and they got it. They deserved it. Hopefully we’ll be more … hopefully, we’ll be competitive Saturday and in the rest of our games, but tonight we weren’t. They were at a high level, and that’s what I mean—even if we were there, they were an elite team tonight.”

Duke couldn’t afford a letdown against such a motivated team. The young team was a victim of its own success.

“We’re not that good,” Krzyzewski said. “We’re good, and we’ve accomplished very good, and so we don’t have the consistency of really good with every player. They listened, but they also have won. Of all the maladies you could have winning would be the best one, but it's still a malady, and tonight it was a horrible sickness for us. They (State) were really good. They ran their offense with such precision and had great energy. I thought the crowd was great, but I thought they were greater than the crowd. They made the crowd even better. It was a superb performance by NC State.”

Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Duke only managed 66 points at NC State, but it was enough for several players to move up scoring lists. Tyus Jones and Greg Koubek both got passed, among others. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

ShawnKrest

by

Nick4400

Coach K: Duke Was "Not Competitive Tonight"

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday night, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team wasn't competitive. "We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.” Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

"Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Playing at PNC Arena: "The Fans Can Only Do So Much"

Duke has lost more than its won recently when it travels to NC State, but point guard Tre Jones isn't intimidated as the Blue Devils head to PNC Arena on Wednesday. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Duke at NC State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke heads to NC State looking to continue its roll through the ACC with a win over the Wolfpack. We look at how the teams match up. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

Duke has won seven straight since losing back-to-back games in January. Tre Jones says the team lost its hunger and intensity, but not the Blue Devils have it back. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest