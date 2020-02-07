BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup

ShawnKrest

When UNC plays Duke on Saturday, it will be its third game with point guard Cole Anthony back in the lineup. The freshman playmaker missed the previous 11 games after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

“He’s a top-10 talent in the collegiate ranks,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Anthony. “They’ve been hurt with a lack of continuity. They have a really good team, but when you take out that important piece for a significant amount of time, that’s going to hurt any team. Getting him back, there’s a period of readjustment, and it’s just a matter of how long that will be. With his level of talent, he’ll do that quicker than most, and it just gives them a player who’s an ultimate competitor and big-time talent to go along with their two bigs who really, they match up with anybody in the country. We think they’re a really good team and they’re going to continue to get better now that Cole is back.”

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones will be matched up with the high-scoring freshman.

“I think Tre has to approach any point guard as a challenge,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s what makes him. Kind of like the same thing people would say about the game, ‘Well, you’re going to do more in this game.’ Well, if you haven’t learned to do more, you’re not going to do more in this game. Doing more is a habit. Tre plays hard every game. He’s not going to play harder in this game. Hopefully, he’ll play as hard, but he knows that he’s going to be against an outstanding talent.”

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cole Anthony: UNC-Duke Is the Biggest Stage in College Basketball

UNC freshman Cole Anthony is ready for his first Duke game. He calls the rivalry “the biggest stage in college basketball.” Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Duke's Vernon Carey

Roy Williams recruited Duke center Vernon Carey, as well as Blue Devil's forward Matthew Hurt. He also has a plan for trying to defend Duke's big man. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest