When UNC plays Duke on Saturday, it will be its third game with point guard Cole Anthony back in the lineup. The freshman playmaker missed the previous 11 games after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

“He’s a top-10 talent in the collegiate ranks,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Anthony. “They’ve been hurt with a lack of continuity. They have a really good team, but when you take out that important piece for a significant amount of time, that’s going to hurt any team. Getting him back, there’s a period of readjustment, and it’s just a matter of how long that will be. With his level of talent, he’ll do that quicker than most, and it just gives them a player who’s an ultimate competitor and big-time talent to go along with their two bigs who really, they match up with anybody in the country. We think they’re a really good team and they’re going to continue to get better now that Cole is back.”

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones will be matched up with the high-scoring freshman.

“I think Tre has to approach any point guard as a challenge,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s what makes him. Kind of like the same thing people would say about the game, ‘Well, you’re going to do more in this game.’ Well, if you haven’t learned to do more, you’re not going to do more in this game. Doing more is a habit. Tre plays hard every game. He’s not going to play harder in this game. Hopefully, he’ll play as hard, but he knows that he’s going to be against an outstanding talent.”