Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

ShawnKrest

Duke shot just 10 of 22 from the free throw line in the 88-66 loss to NC State, which coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a symptom of what was wrong with the team in the game.

“I think when you don’t come really ready to play (you miss free throws), because we missed them before we were tired,” he said.

Duke fell behind early and never recovered against a determined NC State team.

“I thought our guys took the play that was just played to the next play,” Coach K said. “They were trying to make up for the play they didn’t’ make, and they hurried. We weren’t in synch. You have to have amnesia to whatever just happened. We were always a step behind, at least a step behind, tonight.”

Krzyzewski didn’t want to break down matchups or go into detail about where NC State was better or what Duke needed to improve. The explanation was a simple one, in his mind.

“They were just playing hungrier and better,” he said of NC State. “This isn’t an XBox game. This is a human being game. That XBox thing doesn’t have human nature in it and all that. That’s why a lot of people play it. This game is about human nature and human things. Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt, and that’s what happened tonight.”

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Tre Jones on Playing at PNC Arena: "The Fans Can Only Do So Much"

Duke has lost more than its won recently when it travels to NC State, but point guard Tre Jones isn't intimidated as the Blue Devils head to PNC Arena on Wednesday. Watch

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

ShawnKrest

Duke at NC State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke heads to NC State looking to continue its roll through the ACC with a win over the Wolfpack. We look at how the teams match up. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

Duke has won seven straight since losing back-to-back games in January. Tre Jones says the team lost its hunger and intensity, but not the Blue Devils have it back. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Dillon88

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

Dillon88