Patrick Tapé has officially signed with Duke, according to a post by the Blue Devils’ social media accounts.

The 6-foot-10 power forward arrives as a graduate transfer from Columbia University. He averaged 11.3 ppg and 5.9 rebounds during the 2018-19 season, his last with the Lions. He sat out last season after reportedly suffering a toe injury that would have cost him the first few games of his senior year. He will earn his Columbia degree and be eligible to play immediately for Duke.

Tapé had a bit of a winding road to reach Duke. He committed to the Blue Devils shortly after announcing his intention to transfer, only to change his mind and decommit less than a week later. He was reported to be close to choosing Syracuse as his destination but instead recommitted to Duke a few days later.

Now that Tapé is officially a Duke signee, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski can comment on him. In a quote included on the school’s social media post, Krzyzewski said, “We are very excited to welcome Patrick into our program. He was an All-Ivy League player at Columbia and should bring a veteran presence to our team as a graduate transfer.”

He was a member of the 2018-19 All-Ivy team as an honorable mention.

“He’s a strong, skilled and physical player that has a wealth of experience with his back to the basket,” Coach K continued. “We’re lucky to have a young man from Charlotte back in the state and look forward to getting him on campus and enrolled in class as soon as we can.”