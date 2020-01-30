BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

ShawnKrest

Duke beat Pitt at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, 79-67, on the strength of 26 points and 13 rebounds by Vernon Carey Jr.

“We won a heck of a game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said afterward. “I thought both teams really played hard. Their kid (Au’diese) Toney really had an unbelievable game.”

Toney, who was averaging seven points a game, scored a career-high 27 against Duke and helped spur a Pitt rally that cut an 18-point Duke lead to three.

“They are very athletic, strong, and in that like 11 to four minute mark in the second half we looked like we were tired and we weren’t as aggressive,” Coach K said. “There’s a lot of game pressure on our kids, and then the last four minutes they were magnificent, which says a lot about the character of our guys. Vernon, we got him the ball and he responded, and he actually got 17 shots.”

Carey’s 17 shot attempts were his second highest total of the year, behind 18 on Nov. 21 against Cal. It’s only the second time in five games he had double-digit attempts.

“It’s been tough to get him shots,” Krzyzewski said, “but stuff that he’s been working on and we’ve been working on paid off in that week. The leadership of Tre (Jones), Jack (White) coming off and playing not only the second big but on the perimeter to give us, Cassius(Stanley) in foul trouble, their perimeter became more athletic, more physical. We haven’t had a lineup with Jack, Matt (Hurt), and Vernon in very much, but that lineup helped us in the first half. So just try to keep doing different things and using Tre as our leader and just really proud of my guys, I would hope that Jeff (Capel) is proud of his guys. It was a really good basketball game.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Capel: 'I Couldn't Worry About My Feelings' When Facing Duke

Jeff Capel had played 60 games at Cameron and coached 115, but he had his first game there on the visiting sideline on Tuesday. He tried to focus on the challenge of game planning against Duke instead of worrying about his feelings. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Leads ACC With 11 Academic All-ACC Selections

Duke had 11 players named Academic All-ACC, marking the eleventh straight year the Blue Devils have led the conference in selections to the team. Five players were repeat selections, while six were first-timers. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Clemson QB Chase Brice is expected to visit Duke this weekend as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Two now-former Blue Devils have also found new homes in the transfer portal. Read more

ShawnKrest

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

ShawnKrest