Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

Duke’s blowout win over Boston College came after two strong days of practice for the Blue Devils.

“We actually played like we practiced these last two days,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The guys have really had great energy and are talking more. They played like they practiced, so that’s a neat thing, if you practice well. (Boston College) has had a difficult time. [Nik] Popovic being out hurts them, obviously. They become a different team. In some respects it’s a harder offense to defend because they are all outside. I thought our guys did a really good job against them.”

Point guard Tre Jones returned from an ankle injury and did more than Coach K expected.

“To see Tre play 24 minutes and play like he did was terrific,” he said. “Just to put it in perspective he has not played since Virginia Tech. In that time period of 24 - 25 days, he’s hardly worked out because he was in exams and the foot. We were doing therapy and all that, but it was to rest it. So he’s not running. For him to play that much, and I think he could have played more, that was really encouraging. Heck of an effort.”

Krzyzewski was also pleased with the progress of Matthew Hurt, who scored 25.

“Matthew, just before break, he played well against Winthrop, and when he came back and he played well against Brown,” Coach K said. “He’s a little bit stronger. Few pounds heavier, and he is one of the main guys that is talking more on defense and offense, and as a result his movements are stronger. He takes his shot quicker. It’s just a part of growing up as a player.”