DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

ShawnKrest

Duke’s blowout win over Boston College came after two strong days of practice for the Blue Devils.

“We actually played like we practiced these last two days,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The guys have really had great energy and are talking more. They played like they practiced, so that’s a neat thing, if you practice well. (Boston College) has had a difficult time. [Nik] Popovic being out hurts them, obviously. They become a different team. In some respects it’s a harder offense to defend because they are all outside. I thought our guys did a really good job against them.”

Point guard Tre Jones returned from an ankle injury and did more than Coach K expected.

“To see Tre play 24 minutes and play like he did was terrific,” he said. “Just to put it in perspective he has not played since Virginia Tech. In that time period of 24 - 25 days, he’s hardly worked out because he was in exams and the foot. We were doing therapy and all that, but it was to rest it. So he’s not running. For him to play that much, and I think he could have played more, that was really encouraging. Heck of an effort.”

Krzyzewski was also pleased with the progress of Matthew Hurt, who scored 25.

“Matthew, just before break, he played well against Winthrop, and when he came back and he played well against Brown,” Coach K said. “He’s a little bit stronger. Few pounds heavier, and he is one of the main guys that is talking more on defense and offense, and as a result his movements are stronger. He takes his shot quicker. It’s just a part of growing up as a player.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski averaged a 30-7 record with Duke in the 2010s. "It was a hell of a decade. It was our best decade," he said. Watch

The Duke Decade Top 10s: The Top Scorers, Rebounders and More From the 2010s

ShawnKrest

It took until the end of the New Year's Eve game against Boston College to sort everything out, but we now have the top 10s from the 2010s for Duke scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, steals and blocks. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

ShawnKrest

There was plenty of movement on Duke's various career lists, with JJ Redick, Wendell Carter, Tyler Thornton and Elton Brand all getting caught on various lists. Read more

Duke Dominates Boston College

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils got back PG Tre Jones after missing two games with an ankle problem. Duke also got a huge game from freshman Matthew Hurt, who outscored Boston College in the first half. Read more

Duke Top Football Moments of the Decade: No's 2 and 1

ShawnKrest

We've reached the top Duke football moments of the decade, and they include a bowl win and an unforgettable Victory Bell clash

Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Two former Blue Devil point guards will be making their triumphant returns to Cameron Indoor in the New Year's Eve ACC matchup--Boston College's Derryck Thornton, who was a Duke one-and-done the hard way, and Tre Jones, who has missed two straight with an ankle problem. We'll be updating our open thread all game long from courtside.

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing first-round losses in the NCAA Tournament top the list of Duke basketball disappointing moments from the 2010s. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

It should come as no surprise that the top two moments of the decade for Duke basketball are the Blue Devils' two national titles--one built around junior and senior veterans, the other around one-and-done freshmen. Read more

Duke All-Decade Honorable Mention: Who Just Missed the Cut?

ShawnKrest

There were plenty of Duke one-and-dones and Duke lifers who would have been worthy choices for the All-Decade Teams. We run through the honorable mentions who just missed the cut. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Mason Plumlee

ShawnKrest

The fifth member of the All Decade lifer team is an underrated Blue Devil from Duke's First Family of Basketball for the 2010s: Mason Plumlee. Read more