Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

ShawnKrest

As is usually the case in the Duke-Carolina rivalry, the visiting team had to face a loud, intense crowd. On Saturday night, that was the Blue Devils, playing in front of a pro-UNC crowd at the Smith Center.

“We’re both blessed with amazing families that support our teams in a crazy manner,” Krzyzewski said. “This is as tough a place for us to play in, and I would hope for them, we’re as tough a place for them to play in. I think the fans and the locations are two of the reasons why it’s the most storied rivalry. There’s a passion and emotion. Their fans brought it. We felt it the whole night.”

The crowd stayed engaged as UNC led for the entire second half. Duke’s Tre Jones kept the Blue Devils within striking distance by driving the lane and scoring layups on several consecutive possessions late in regulation.

“(We were looking for) whatever openings,” Krzyzewski said. “Cole (Anthony, UNC point guard) had four (fouls), so we tried to attack him a little bit. They don’t want him to foul out, and he doesn’t want to foul out. But Tre made some big-time buckets. It’s not like he’s making layups. The really outstanding guard makes layups. He practices that all the time, and thank goodness, because he did it.”

Jones finished with a game high 28, after entering the final minute of regulation with just 10.

“Tre was magnificent,” Coach K said. “His best game, because he not only scored and hit the big buckets, his will and his passion permeated throughout our whole team. It made us one and gave us a chance to hang in there and win.”

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

billku

Duke's Coach K on UNC's Dean Smith

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame press conference to discuss UNC legend Dean Smith, one day after the five-year anniversary of Smith's death. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

Duke point guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw, got his rebound and scored a game-tying basket at the buzzer to force overtime. Coach K said of his captain, "We won because of that kid." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports picks up where it left off in last year’s ACC Tournament when Duke heads to UNC. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the Dean Dome.

ShawnKrest

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest