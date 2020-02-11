BlueDevilCountry
Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was thrilled with his team’s win over Florida State after a short turnaround.

The Blue Devils knocked off the No. 8 Seminoles two days after winning an overtime war with UNC.

“Well, this has been an incredible 48 hours for our team,” he said. “I got good guys, I got really good kids. We beat a heck of a team tonight after beating a heck of a team in an epic game 48 hours before. I don’t know where they got the energy the whole game to do this, but they did. They listened. They fought. We really played good defense.”

Florida State gave Duke all it could handle and seemed to be on the verge of breaking the game open.

“You could tell (FSU) will tire you out anyway, because they play such good defense, and they have depth, but at the end of the first half, you could tell we were tired, rightfully so,” Krzyzewski said. “And in the second half, we’re kind of holding our own, but when they went ahead 52-50, instead of waiting for the eight minute [timeout], we were ready to get knocked out. So we called a timeout, Alex(O’Connell) came in, and Alex gave us five quick points, and that last 8:29 we were terrific. We were not tired. They talked. They made plays.”

Several Blue Devils who haven’t had much playing time lately stepped up down the stretch.
“Javin (DeLaurier) was spectacular,” Coach K said. “Matt Hurt, obviously the rebound and the free throws and then inbounding the ball, no mistakes. Wendell (Moore Jr.), who, I don’t think any of you in the audience have hit a winning shot in front of 21,000 people against your archrival, but if you’re 18, how you handle that can be pretty tough. He had a game like a kid 18 until the second half, and then that play he made in the full court just was spectacular. Switching (Jordan) Goldwire to (Trent) Forrest was a key, because Forrest is a big-time player, man. They have big-time, but this kid, he’s a pro-guard. He can defend and get by you, and he’s a veteran, and he and Tre (Jones) were going back and forth, and that’s wearing Tre out. We needed him on offense, and so the switch to put Goldwire on him helped. We did that with Cole Anthony in the last part of the game in Chapel Hill, and that helped us there. So having those two guys being able to have each other’s backs is big. They forced a lot of turnovers. I thought we weren’t as strong as we needed to be, but overall we were pretty damn strong.”

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Florida State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke and Florida State match up in a battle between second place teams in the ACC and top 10 teams in the AP poll. Here's a look at how both teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

billku