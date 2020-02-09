BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski got his first look at UNC point guard Cole Anthony on Saturday night, when the UNC freshman scored 24 points with 11 rebounds against Duke in the Blue Devils’ 98-96 overtime win.

“Cole is every bit as good as everyone has said he is,” Coach K said. “He was a big-time player tonight.”

Duke was led in the first half by its own freshman, Vernon Carey Jr., who scored 18 points. He was held scoreless in the second half, however, and Duke was left to make adjustments when Carey fouled out late in regulation.

“We played a little zone, we went small—we were having a tough time getting the ball into him anyway,” Krzyzewski said. “So we opened up the court to drive more and that worked a little bit for us—not a little bit but a lot. Because we were winning a possession, stopping them, getting one, and then they’d hit. We were kind of cutting into the lead, but Cassius [Stanley] and Wendell [Moore Jr.] had to guard big guys. They’re good athletes, and they did, but then those guys had to guard them [Stanley and Moore]. It turned out to be tit for tat so to speak. Then (UNC) missed some free throws, and we were fortunate. We didn’t stop them, but they missed so it turned out well for us.”

Duke nearly lost in regulation, but Tre Jones was able to successfully miss a free throw, get his own rebound and score to force overtime. Krzyzewski said the team doesn’t practice that often.

“We talk about it but he made—not a good play—That was an amazing play. That’s one of those clinic things. He was at another level tonight. We won because of that kid. I think anything he did tonight might work. He was so good at time outs We’re trying to get him to talk more and his positive talk, ‘We’re going to win. We’ve got this. This is our game. You can count on me.’ The kids responded to him. We’ve been talking about it, now he learned it in combat, so-to –speak, on the battlefield.”

