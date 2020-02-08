UNC point guard Cole Anthony knows what an upset over Duke could mean for the Tar Heels’ season.

“It would be a huge win,” he said, “just to set the tone for rest of season and give us all some confidence."

Anthony has played two games since returning from a knee injury, and progress has been inconsistent. He scored 26 in his first game back, against Boston College, then scored just 16 on 5-of-22 shooting, with three turnovers against the Seminoles in his second game.

“I think that in Saturday’s game (against Boston College), I took a step forward,” he said. “In the Florida State game, I think I took two steps back. It’s time to take three steps forward in the Duke game.”

Anthony has done plenty of scouting of the Blue Devils.

“Watching film,” he said, “watching a lot of film on Duke, watching full games of them. Then just watching film on us too, obviously putting individual work in and working with the team just trying to get better.”

Anthony knows some of the players on Duke from high school and AAU games and the recruiting process. That friendship is for another day, though.

“I’m friendly with them,” he said, “but when the game starts, I don’t know any of them. Can’t be friends on the court. Maybe after the game, after we win. Me and Cassius (Stanley), Vern (Carey Jr.), Wendell (Moore Jr.), we’re all pretty close. I mess with them, but that rivalry is just so serious.”