Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

ShawnKrest

UNC point guard Cole Anthony knows what an upset over Duke could mean for the Tar Heels’ season.

“It would be a huge win,” he said, “just to set the tone for rest of season and give us all some confidence."

Anthony has played two games since returning from a knee injury, and progress has been inconsistent. He scored 26 in his first game back, against Boston College, then scored just 16 on 5-of-22 shooting, with three turnovers against the Seminoles in his second game.

“I think that in Saturday’s game (against Boston College), I took a step forward,” he said. “In the Florida State game, I think I took two steps back. It’s time to take three steps forward in the Duke game.”

Anthony has done plenty of scouting of the Blue Devils.

“Watching film,” he said, “watching a lot of film on Duke, watching full games of them. Then just watching film on us too, obviously putting individual work in and working with the team just trying to get better.”

Anthony knows some of the players on Duke from high school and AAU games and the recruiting process. That friendship is for another day, though.

“I’m friendly with them,” he said, “but when the game starts, I don’t know any of them. Can’t be friends on the court. Maybe after the game, after we win. Me and Cassius (Stanley), Vern (Carey Jr.), Wendell (Moore Jr.), we’re all pretty close. I mess with them, but that rivalry is just so serious.”

Basketball

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

