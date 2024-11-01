Cruelly Timed Setback for Duke Basketball Pro Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero, the freshman centerpiece of Duke basketball's most recent Final Four team before coming off the board No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic at the 2022 NBA Draft, was enjoying an epic start to his third campaign in the league. But it now looks as though the 21-year-old forward's beyond-his-years prowess is on hold for likely at least a month.
ALSO READ: More Positive Chatter in Major Duke Recruiting Race
On Thursday, Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced that Banchero has a torn right oblique and is out indefinitely. The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year and reigning first-time All-Star sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Magic's 102-99 road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Weltman added that Banchero will be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks.
Earlier this week, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Banchero became the youngest player since LeBron James to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a single outing. That career-best stat line of 50 points, 13 boards, and nine dimes came in Monday night's 119-115 home win over the Indiana Pacers.
Banchero followed up that statement performance with 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against Chicago.
Through Orlando's 3-2 start, he's averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, undoubtedly on track for his first All-NBA nod after powering the 2023-24 Magic to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020.
The Magic and its starting frontcourt's other former Duke basketball one-and-done, seventh-year NBA big man Wendell Carter Jr., next face a road bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
ALSO READ: Former Blue Devil Guard Stands Out at Second ACC Stop
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.