Blue Devil Country

Cruelly Timed Setback for Duke Basketball Pro Paolo Banchero

The 2021-22 Duke basketball superstar is averaging almost 30 points this season.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero
Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paolo Banchero, the freshman centerpiece of Duke basketball's most recent Final Four team before coming off the board No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic at the 2022 NBA Draft, was enjoying an epic start to his third campaign in the league. But it now looks as though the 21-year-old forward's beyond-his-years prowess is on hold for likely at least a month.

ALSO READ: More Positive Chatter in Major Duke Recruiting Race

On Thursday, Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced that Banchero has a torn right oblique and is out indefinitely. The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year and reigning first-time All-Star sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Magic's 102-99 road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Weltman added that Banchero will be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Banchero became the youngest player since LeBron James to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a single outing. That career-best stat line of 50 points, 13 boards, and nine dimes came in Monday night's 119-115 home win over the Indiana Pacers.

Banchero followed up that statement performance with 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against Chicago.

Through Orlando's 3-2 start, he's averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, undoubtedly on track for his first All-NBA nod after powering the 2023-24 Magic to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020.

The Magic and its starting frontcourt's other former Duke basketball one-and-done, seventh-year NBA big man Wendell Carter Jr., next face a road bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

ALSO READ: Former Blue Devil Guard Stands Out at Second ACC Stop

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball