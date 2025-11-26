SI

Wendell Carter Jr. Had the Funniest Reaction to Magic-76ers Altercation

Because it’s the (NBA) Cup.

Blake Silverman

Wendell Carter Jr. wasn’t thrilled Andre Drummond went at him during a scrum between the Magic and 76ers
Wendell Carter Jr. wasn’t thrilled Andre Drummond went at him during a scrum between the Magic and 76ers / Screengrab via NBC
In this story:

The loud NBA Cup courts may incite some odd basketball moments, as the game between the Magic and 76ers was undoubtedly weird Tuesday night.

No moment was more odd than the altercation that broke out just before halftime during Orlando’s 144–103 stomping of Philadelphia. Fellow big men Wendell Carter Jr. and Andre Drummond got tangled up, which led to a brief dust up between both sides that brought plenty of technical fouls and an ejection for Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

Debatably the best part of the interaction was Drummond squaring up like he wanted to fight Carter, which made the Orlando big man seem quite unamused.

Check out Carter’s reaction below as he seemed to sigh when Drummond put his hands up:

No punches were thrown, but the skirmish resulted in four players receiving a technical foul while Suggs received two and an ejection for escalating the matter after he ran in to shove Drummond. The full sequence is below:

That wasn’t Suggs and Carter’s only notable moment in the game, as the Magic guard tried to recreate the iconic LeBron James-Dwyane Wade picture after he threw a lob to his center:

Anthony Black led Orlando with 31 points off the bench as he helped his team earn a dominant win with Suggs’s night ending early. The Magic advanced to 3–0 in NBA Cup group play and secured a massive positive in the point differential category in the process, while the Sixers fell to 0–3.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA