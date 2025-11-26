Wendell Carter Jr. Had the Funniest Reaction to Magic-76ers Altercation
The loud NBA Cup courts may incite some odd basketball moments, as the game between the Magic and 76ers was undoubtedly weird Tuesday night.
No moment was more odd than the altercation that broke out just before halftime during Orlando’s 144–103 stomping of Philadelphia. Fellow big men Wendell Carter Jr. and Andre Drummond got tangled up, which led to a brief dust up between both sides that brought plenty of technical fouls and an ejection for Magic guard Jalen Suggs.
Debatably the best part of the interaction was Drummond squaring up like he wanted to fight Carter, which made the Orlando big man seem quite unamused.
Check out Carter’s reaction below as he seemed to sigh when Drummond put his hands up:
No punches were thrown, but the skirmish resulted in four players receiving a technical foul while Suggs received two and an ejection for escalating the matter after he ran in to shove Drummond. The full sequence is below:
That wasn’t Suggs and Carter’s only notable moment in the game, as the Magic guard tried to recreate the iconic LeBron James-Dwyane Wade picture after he threw a lob to his center:
Anthony Black led Orlando with 31 points off the bench as he helped his team earn a dominant win with Suggs’s night ending early. The Magic advanced to 3–0 in NBA Cup group play and secured a massive positive in the point differential category in the process, while the Sixers fell to 0–3.