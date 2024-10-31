Former Duke Basketball Guard Standing Out at Second ACC Stop
Highlights from Virginia Tech practices and preseason outings seem to feature more and more of former Duke basketball guard Jaden Schutt as the Hokies' Monday night season opener at home against Delaware State quickly approaches.
The uptick in shots of Schutt draining threes, driving with confidence, delivering dimes, and directing traffic aligns with what Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein about the 21-year-old this week. Per Rothstein, Young "singled out Duke transfer Jaden Schutt as a newcomer that's separated himself since arriving on campus."
Plus, Virginia Tech assistant coach Kevin Giltner notes in the following recently posted video, courtesy of the Hokies' social media team, that the staff in Blacksburg has "been really impressed with his voice" on the court and Schutt's overall "great leadership":
"He'll fill that role of, kind of, that mover, shooter, screener, cutter, playmaker in our offense," Giltner added about the 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore from Illinois. "And we're really happy with what he's been doing defensively."
Schutt, a former four-star recruit and part of now-third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's top-ranked, seven-deep debut recruiting haul in 2022, played limited minutes off the bench as a freshman in Durham. He averaged 2.1 points and 6.9 minutes across his 14 outings for the 2022-23 Blue Devils.
And ahead of his second season as a Duke basketball player, Jaden Schutt suffered a knee injury leading to his decision to redshirt in early November.
He's set to return to Cameron Indoor Stadium as a Hokie when Duke hosts Virginia Tech at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (ACC Network).
