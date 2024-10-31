More Positive Chatter in Major Duke Basketball Recruiting Race
On Wednesday, ahead of Shelton Henderson's scheduled Saturday announcement, HS Top Recruits reported more rumblings pointing to the Bellaire High School (Texas) standout as "locked in" with his Duke basketball suitors.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Jaden Schutt Stands Out at Second ACC Stop
Plus, the insider account noted that the latest word on the 2025 recruiting trail regarding Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, a potential package-deal prize with Henderson, is he "will be hard to pull away from Duke."
However, as HS Top Recruits added, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament, who appears No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and visited the Blue Devils the same weekend as Henderson earlier this month, plans to wait until spring before choosing a college.
Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser forward who ranks No. 22 in the cycle, has three finalists: Duke, Texas, and Louisville. He'll reveal his decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Between the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Rivals FutureCast, and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes, all seven insider picks to date forecast more good news on the way for third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his juggernaut recruiting team.
As things stand, the Blue Devils enjoy the nation's top-ranked 2025 class, consisting of Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia and the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star twins in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer. All three committed to Scheyer & Co. in October.
ALSO READ: Inside Look at Final Blue Devil Preparations for Regular Season
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.