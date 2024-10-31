Blue Devil Country

More Positive Chatter in Major Duke Basketball Recruiting Race

Seven expert predictions foresee another Duke basketball commitment on Saturday.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, ahead of Shelton Henderson's scheduled Saturday announcement, HS Top Recruits reported more rumblings pointing to the Bellaire High School (Texas) standout as "locked in" with his Duke basketball suitors.

ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Jaden Schutt Stands Out at Second ACC Stop

Plus, the insider account noted that the latest word on the 2025 recruiting trail regarding Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, a potential package-deal prize with Henderson, is he "will be hard to pull away from Duke."

However, as HS Top Recruits added, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament, who appears No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and visited the Blue Devils the same weekend as Henderson earlier this month, plans to wait until spring before choosing a college.

Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser forward who ranks No. 22 in the cycle, has three finalists: Duke, Texas, and Louisville. He'll reveal his decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Between the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Rivals FutureCast, and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes, all seven insider picks to date forecast more good news on the way for third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his juggernaut recruiting team.

As things stand, the Blue Devils enjoy the nation's top-ranked 2025 class, consisting of Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia and the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star twins in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer. All three committed to Scheyer & Co. in October.

ALSO READ: Inside Look at Final Blue Devil Preparations for Regular Season

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball