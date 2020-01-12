DukeMaven
Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

ShawnKrest

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the game’s first seven rebounds to build an early lead on Wake Forest. The Blue Devils never looked back, cruising to a 90-59 win at Cameron.

“Well, stating the obvious, not a great start for us offensively and defensively,” Wake coach Danny Manning said. “I think you obviously have to give Duke credit for their defensive intensity, and they came out and made some shots, and we have to do a better job of not giving as many open looks. On the scouting report for us was to take away some driving lanes for the drivers, but they had some of those guys knock down some shots. We also had too many turnovers in the first half as well. I thought our bench gave us really good production again, but we struggled tonight from the field is an understatement, but not just offensively, just across the board. I give Duke credit because they came out with an aggressive mindset and jumped on us early.”

Duke’s defense on leading scorer Brandon Childress was key. Childress missed all six shots he attempted in a scoreless night.

“Brandon’s line was not a good line for him tonight. I thought they maintained a lot of pressure on him, but that’s par for the course for us. We know teams are going to scheme and take Brandon out. We’re going to have to have other guys handle the basketball and get us into our offensive sets and that didn’t happen enough tonight and then Brandon also has to do a better job of picking his opportunities and finding his teammates, but also keeping an aggressiveness and trying to score the basketball. Tonight was just a rough night for him.”

Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Austin Rivers and Gary Trent Jr. both got passed on the Duke Scoring List. Plus all-time greats Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill all fell on other lists. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

Duke's new Brotherhood uniforms were unveiled on Saturday night, and senior captain Jack White dropped a bombshell, informing the media that the new look was designed by former player and current assistant Nolan Smith. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

Duke moved to 5-0 on the ACC season with a lopsided win over Wake Forest, beating an ACC foe by 30 for the third time in the last four games. Tre Jones started the scoring and got the Blue Devils rolling. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Wake Forest travels to Duke looking to finish the job this year after very nearly upsetting the Blue Devils at Cameron last season. Duke point guard Tre Jones promises the Blue Devils will be ready and "hungrier" this time around. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest