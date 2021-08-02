Dariq Whitehead Commits to Duke

It didn’t take long for Jon Scheyer to double his first recruiting class as Duke head coach. Two days after getting a commitment from big man Kyle Filipowski, Scheyer landed the second member of the Blue Devils’ class of 2022.

Dariq Whitehead chose the Blue Devils over a large group of schools offering scholarships, including Kansas, Kentucky, Florida State, Texas, Maryland, Auburn, Memphis and Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing player scored in double figures to help lead Florida’s Montverde Academy to a 25-1 record and the national title. He then excelled on the summer basketball circuit, including a 23-point, seven rebound per game outburst at the Southern JamFest in late May.

Whitehead took official visits to Duke and Florida State in June and was impressed with his time spent with the Blue Devils.

“All of us can go out there and get 30 points a game,” Whitehead told SI All-American, referring to his Montverde teammates. “But we play our roles, and we buy in because winning is the only goal for all of us. During the spring, I have a different role and because of that people see all of the aspects of my game. That’s all I’m doing out here.”

In his blog with SI All-American, Whitehead said of Duke, “The atmosphere was great, the players and coaches were very welcoming, and you could tell that they were a family there. That Brotherhood thing is real.”

Whitehead also met with current Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, retiring after this season, and the coach he’ll be playing for—Scheyer.

“Obviously, we all know that he won’t be there after next season, but it was just good to be able to have that experience to talk to him,” he blogged of his time with Coach K.

“I got a lot of time to hang out with Coach Scheyer and that was great too,” he added.