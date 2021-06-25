The Dariq Whitehead Blog: Duke and Florida State Official Visits, Peach Jam, Lupin and More

Whitehead said he could potentially make a decision late summer after July live periods.

Dariq Whitehead is one of the top players in the 2022 class and one of the stars of the reigning national champion Montverde (Fla.) Eagles. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has everyone from Duke to Florida State to Kansas, among others, all in hot pursuit. Now, Whitehead has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, this is Dariq Whitehead and I’m starting off my new blog with Sports Illustrated to give you a peek into what my life is like!

I just finished up two official visits: one to Duke and one to Florida State.

First, I went to Duke, and it was a great experience!

The atmosphere was great, the players and coaches were very welcoming, and you could tell that they were a family there. That Brotherhood thing is real.

I hung out with the players in the dorms just kicking it playing video games and stuff like that. We had a good time; I didn’t play as much 2K, but it got ugly for Paolo (Banchero) and A.J. (Griffin) in Madden! Haha!

I got a chance to sit down with Coach K during the visit and that was a great experience too.

Obviously, we all know that he won’t be there after next season, but it was just good to be able to have that experience to talk to him.

I got a lot of time to hang out with Coach (Jon) Scheyer and that was great too.

Before we left, we had breakfast and got to hang out with the coaches again.

They were really chill.

My most recent visit was to Florida State and that was a great one too.

I saw a lot of familiar faces there with family and people that went there from Montverde. It’s always a great feeling when you know a lot of people on campus because you’re instantly comfortable.

A close friend of our family coaches football a Florida State and he came over to see us on the visit.

Most people don’t know that I was ranked the No. 1 receiver in my class before I stopped playing football after the eighth grade. I just enjoyed basketball more, but I swear I miss it!

Dariq Whitehead has been dominant all spring. Jordan Eldridge/Hoop Group

If I could go back, I would’ve definitely kept playing.

I’m happy with how things turned out though!

The players came and picked me up and really welcomed me with open arms like I was one of theirs!

Coach (Leonard) Ham was great, he told me that they’ve been getting closer and closer to a national title, and if I were to come there I could be the piece they need to get that national title.

The facilities there are top notch and it’s just a beautiful campus.

The conversations I had with him and his assistant coaches were great. They weren’t pushy either, which was cool!

I’ll be visiting Kansas on Sunday so I’m really looking forward to that one!

That’ll be it for visits for me. I feel like that’ll be enough, but, then again, something could pop up.

I’m remaining open.

As far as a commitment, I’m not planning to do anything until after the live period in July. I’m keeping my options open throughout and I may look to decide after that.

I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s what I’m thinking right now.

The visits are great, but they also make the decision tougher.

It’s such a great vibe at the schools and I could definitely see myself at each of the schools. I know it will be a tough decision in the end, but this is all a part of the process.

My focus right now is on Peach Jam!

I don’t focus on rankings, but I feel like this is my summer where I can separate myself as a top three player, if not No. 1.

I feel like my team (Team Durant) has a great chance to win it all! When we’re hitting shots, we’re as good if not the best team in the country. We’ve got all the pieces to get it done!

I was very happy with how I finished my junior year in the classroom at Montverde. I had all A’s and one B in Anatomy and Physiology.

I really try to be elite with my schoolwork too. That’s very important to me.

OK, so moving on from that, I’ve got to tell you guys that I’m listening to a lot o f Lil Baby these days. Him, Lil Durk, Meek Mill and Lil Poppa!

Oh and I started watching Lupin on Netflix!

I would definitely recommend that one if you haven’t seen it yet. It’s top 10 on Netflix, and that’s the best show I’ve seen in a while.

OK, before I go, I’m gonna share one of the talents I have that most people don’t know about: I can sing!

Haha!

Like if my mom plays one of her slow songs or something and I know it, I’ll sing it. I’m good too!

That’s just a little inside information for you guys! Haha!

OK, well on that note, I’ve gotta get going. Make sure you check back soon for my next blog.

Take care everybody!

