Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier is a senior and team captain, but he’s been starting games on the bench this year and coming in as one of the first subs. That allows him to keep the other bench players engaged early in the game, although he says that hasn’t been difficult with this year’s squad.

“Especially with the way this team is made up and how we’ve played throughout the year, it’s a lot easier,” he said, “just because we know that everyone is going to have to contribute for us to be successful, and on any given night, someone can really step up and try to help our team win. That’s done wonders just for guys keeping their confidence up, knowing that at any moment the team may need you and you’re going to have to step up in order for us to be successful.”

DeLaurier said that the team’s depth also keeps everyone engaged, because they never know when it may be their turn to step up.

“Knowing that we don’t have that ‘give one guy the ball and go win the game for us’ type of player right now, so for us to be successful, we know we have to work together. So in practice and throughout our year, coaches have done great job of switching lineups around, having us play with diff guys, because you never know what the lineup may be in the game, because we know we’re going to have to use each other in order to score. So just playing off each other has been good for us this year.”

Basketball

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

Freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore point guard Tre Jones are on the 25-man watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball. Duke has won the award more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Tre Jones cracked the top 25 on the assists list, while Matthew Hurt moved past Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson on another list. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its 3-0 ACC record and seven-game winning streak to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. We'll have updates and analysis all night long on our open thread. Check it out and log on to chime in!

ShawnKrest