DJ Steward Named to Watch List for Jerry West Award

ShawnKrest

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced Duke freshman DJ Steward as one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

A five-star combo guard out of Chicago, Ill., Steward was the No. 23-ranked player in the incoming freshman class. He averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game his senior year at Whitney Young High School, earning Illinois Player of the Year honors by the Chicago Sun Times and Prep Hoops. Steward was a 2020 McDonald's All-American and was selected to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic prior to the event's cancellation.

Steward aims to become the second Blue Devil freshman in three years to win the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, as RJ Barrett was presented the honor in 2019. Steward is the first Blue Devil to make the watch list since Barrett.

Steward is one of two ACC players to make the list, joining Florida State’s MJ Walker.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Naismith Men's Starting Five.

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Terry Taylor – Austin Peay

MaCio Teague – Baylor

Matt Bradley – California

James Bouknight – Connecticut

Mitch Ballock – Creighton

Kellan Grady – Davidson

Antoine Davis – Detroit Mercy

DJ Steward – Duke

MJ Walker – Florida State

Joel Ayayi – Gonzaga

Caleb Mills – Houston

Joe Wieskamp – Iowa

Ochai Agbaji – Kansas

Terrence Clarke – Kentucky

Franz Wagner – Michigan

Jordan Goodwin – Saint Louis

Justin Moore – Villanova

Paul Scruggs – Xavier

Basketball

