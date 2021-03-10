DJ Steward: "Just Got to Put Your Shoes Back on & Keep Working

Duke suffered an 18-point loss to archrival North Carolina on Saturday, in the last game of the regular season. The Blue Devils were able to bounce back against Boston College in Tuesday’s ACC opener, however.

“You know, it was an upsetting game for us,” DJ Steward said of the loss to the Tar Heels. “It was disappointing. But you've just got to put your shoes back on and keep working and look at the next day. Because you're going to wake up the next day and you've got to continue to work hard, keep working, and just take it one game at a time. Like I said, it's win or go home right now, so we've just got to keep fighting.”

The Blue Devils know that, at 12-11 on the year, they need to keep winning or their season will end.

“You know, we're all locked in,” Steward said. “We know it's win or go home right now, so we're all just going out there and being confident, just laying it all on the line right now. … It influences everything on both ends of the floor, so we've just got to battle it out and know we have to fight for 40 minutes.”

Next up for Duke is Louisville, who swept both regular season games against the Blue Devils.

“We know we have a really heavy task ahead right now,” Steward said. “They're a really great team. They're hot right now. Carlik Jones is a really good player, and we've just got to lock in and be ready defensively and just be confident like we were tonight and then just fight.”