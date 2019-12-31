DukeMaven
Duke All-Decade Honorable Mention: Who Just Missed the Cut?

ShawnKrest

There were plenty of candidates for Duke’s All-Decade teams who just missed the cut for the final five.

On Team One-and-Done, serious consideration was given to RJ Barrett, who was Duke’s top scorer on the 2018-19 team and gave Duke the top one-two punch in the nation with Zion Williamson. Wendell Carter Jr., who teamed with Marvin Bagley the year before, was also a candidate.

Two members of the 2015 national champions made the team, but Justise Winslow would have also been a worthy choice.

There were also the freshmen who were the top option on their particular teams, including Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, Austin Rivers and Kyrie Irving.

Rodney Hood, who was Jabari Parker’s running mate in 2014, was in a grey area. He transferred to Duke and sat out a year, making him a one-and-done as a sophomore.

As for the Duke lifers, there were also plenty of worthy options. Jon Scheyer only played for four months of the 2010s, which kept him from getting the nod along with teammates Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith, who were a year behind him and got an extra season in the decade.

Amile Jefferson was also a tough cut, after playing in five different seasons during the decade and winning a national title. Seth Curry was on the sideline for the 2010 title, after transferring. He went on to be one of the best shooters and scorers for Duke in the early part of the decade. Ryan Kelly was a bit player on the national champions who went on to be a team leader.

Luke Kennard only played two seasons in Durham. He was on course to be a no-brainer member of the All-Decade squad when he left for the NBA.

