Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to face Miami in the third ACC conference game for the Blue Devils. The game begins a stretch of three road games in four for Duke (12-1, 2-0), who travel to Georgia Tech and Clemson, with a home game against Wake sandwiched in. Miami (9-3, 1-1) has won five straight, including a come-from-behind victory at Clemson on New Year’s Eve.

The point guard matchup will be a key, as Tre Jones continues to work his way back to full strength. Jones played 24 minutes in his first game in two weeks on Dec. 31. He’ll be matched with 5-foot-7 guard Chris Lykes, who is second in the ACC with 16.2 ppg.

Miami also has the ACC’s leading three-point shooter from last season in DJ Vasiljevic.

The Hurricanes will need to find a way to stop Duke big man Vernon Carey Jr. with the combination of seven-footer Rodney Miller and 6-foot-10 Sam Waardenburg. The pair has combined for 12.7 ppg and 11.4 rebounds. Carey is averaging 17.9 and 9.0 on his own. Carey leads the ACC in shooting and is third in scoring and rebounding, fourth in blocked shots.

Duke is in the national top 10 in scoring margin (1), scoring (7), rebound margin (9), blocked shots (4), defensive efficiency (3) and offensive efficiency (8).

Duke also has a deeper team than usual, averaging 33.2 points from the bench over the last six games and 25.8 for the season, highest since 2008.

And Javin DeLaurier will become the tenth Blue Devil to start a game this season. Rest of the starting five: Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Jr, Wendell Moore, Tre Jones