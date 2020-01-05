DukeMaven
Duke at Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke takes its six-game winning streak to Coral Gables to face Miami in the third ACC conference game for the Blue Devils. The game begins a stretch of three road games in four for Duke (12-1, 2-0), who travel to Georgia Tech and Clemson, with a home game against Wake sandwiched in. Miami (9-3, 1-1) has won five straight, including a come-from-behind victory at Clemson on New Year’s Eve.

The point guard matchup will be a key, as Tre Jones continues to work his way back to full strength. Jones played 24 minutes in his first game in two weeks on Dec. 31. He’ll be matched with 5-foot-7 guard Chris Lykes, who is second in the ACC with 16.2 ppg.

Miami also has the ACC’s leading three-point shooter from last season in DJ Vasiljevic.

The Hurricanes will need to find a way to stop Duke big man Vernon Carey Jr. with the combination of seven-footer Rodney Miller and 6-foot-10 Sam Waardenburg. The pair has combined for 12.7 ppg and 11.4 rebounds. Carey is averaging 17.9 and 9.0 on his own. Carey leads the ACC in shooting and is third in scoring and rebounding, fourth in blocked shots.

Duke is in the national top 10 in scoring margin (1), scoring (7), rebound margin (9), blocked shots (4), defensive efficiency (3) and offensive efficiency (8).

Duke also has a deeper team than usual, averaging 33.2 points from the bench over the last six games and 25.8 for the season, highest since 2008.

And Javin DeLaurier will become the tenth Blue Devil to start a game this season. Rest of the starting five: Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Jr, Wendell Moore, Tre Jones

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

The Darkest Duke Football Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

Two tough last-second losses to Coastal foes top the list of dark Duke football moments of the 2010s. Read more

Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor after missing two games, and two-plus weeks, with an ankle injury. He admitted there was some rust but he got his feet back under him. Read more

Duke Teammates Help Keep Matthew Hurt Humble

ShawnKrest

Freshman Matthew Hurt exploded for 25 points against Boston College, but his Duke teammates made sure he didn't get too full of himself afterward. Watch

Coach K: It Was a Hell of a Decade -- Our Best Decade

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski averaged a 30-7 record with Duke in the 2010s. "It was a hell of a decade. It was our best decade," he said. Watch

Coach K: Heck of an Effort From Tre Jones

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones played 24 minutes in the win over Boston College despite not playing or practicing in more than three weeks. Coach K was also pleased with Matthew Hurt. Watch

The Duke Decade Top 10s: The Top Scorers, Rebounders and More From the 2010s

ShawnKrest

It took until the end of the New Year's Eve game against Boston College to sort everything out, but we now have the top 10s from the 2010s for Duke scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, steals and blocks. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

ShawnKrest

There was plenty of movement on Duke's various career lists, with JJ Redick, Wendell Carter, Tyler Thornton and Elton Brand all getting caught on various lists. Read more

Duke Dominates Boston College

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils got back PG Tre Jones after missing two games with an ankle problem. Duke also got a huge game from freshman Matthew Hurt, who outscored Boston College in the first half. Read more

Duke Top Football Moments of the Decade: No's 2 and 1

ShawnKrest

We've reached the top Duke football moments of the decade, and they include a bowl win and an unforgettable Victory Bell clash