Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads west across the state to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem at 7:00 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils won the first matchup between the two teams by a wide margin, 90-59 at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month. The Blue Devils shut down Brandon Childress, holding Wake's leading scorer without a point.

The Blue Devils enter the rematch at 23-4, 13-3 in the ACC, a half game behind Florida State, who picked up a key win over Louisville on Monday night.

At the other end of the standings, Wake looks to stay out of last place. The Demon Deacons are currently a game ahead of the Tar Heels at 4-12, 11-15 overall.

Duke's last trip to face an unranked in-state foe didn't turn out too well, as the Blue Devils were pasted by NC State, 88-66 six days ago. Duke seemed to right the ship with a home win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, but the Blue Devils will need to show that the lessons they claim to have learned about focus and motivation were really taken to heart against a team that, on paper, they should be able to handle easily.

The crowd will likely be sparse as Wake plays out a disappointing season. One local media member commented that the program might be "embarrassed" by the small crowd that even a marquee game like the Duke showdown will attract.

The officials for the game are Jamie Luckie, Clarence Armstrong and Brent Hampton.

Duke's starting lineup: Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones, Wendell Moore Jr., Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley. Duke is 2-0 with that lineup