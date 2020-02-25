BlueDevilCountry
Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads west across the state to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem at 7:00 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils won the first matchup between the two teams by a wide margin, 90-59 at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month. The Blue Devils shut down Brandon Childress, holding Wake's leading scorer without a point.

The Blue Devils enter the rematch at 23-4, 13-3 in the ACC, a half game behind Florida State, who picked up a key win over Louisville on Monday night.

At the other end of the standings, Wake looks to stay out of last place. The Demon Deacons are currently a game ahead of the Tar Heels at 4-12, 11-15 overall.

Duke's last trip to face an unranked in-state foe didn't turn out too well, as the Blue Devils were pasted by NC State, 88-66 six days ago. Duke seemed to right the ship with a home win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, but the Blue Devils will need to show that the lessons they claim to have learned about focus and motivation were really taken to heart against a team that, on paper, they should be able to handle easily.

The crowd will likely be sparse as Wake plays out a disappointing season. One local media member commented that the program might be "embarrassed" by the small crowd that even a marquee game like the Duke showdown will attract.

The officials for the game are Jamie Luckie, Clarence Armstrong and Brent Hampton.

Duke's starting lineup: Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones, Wendell Moore Jr., Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley. Duke is 2-0 with that lineup

Duke at Wake: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke beat Wake Forest by 31 in the first matchup. Can the Blue Devils finish off the season sweep in Winston-Salem? Here's how the teams match up

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire: We Had to Come Out and Play Harder Than Them

The key to beating Virginia Tech was simple, according to Jordan Goldwire. "We just had to come out and play harder than them." Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part Two

In part two of the breakdown of Duke's response to the NC State loss, Coach K takes us onto the practice floor. Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part One

How does a Hall of Fame coach respond to a brutal late-season loss? Coach K breaks down his message to the team after the NC State loss. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt have both made significant progress this season. Playing Virginia Tech for a second time helped highlight some of the strides they've made, as Coach K discussed. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke point guard Tre Jones was happy with the way the Blue Devils responded after their worst game of the year, blowing out Virginia Tech three days after getting beaten in Raleigh. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest