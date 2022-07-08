According to a tweet this week from the official account of the Delaware basketball program, the Blue Hens will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Blue Devils on Nov. 18. This news leaves only two games unknown on the 2022-23 Duke basketball schedule.

The Blue Hens, who have twice played and lost at Duke, finished only No. 4 in the Colonial Athletic Association standings last season. However, they ended up in the Big Dance by winning the conference tournament.

Then Delaware fell in the Round of 64 to an eventual Final Four squad in Villanova.

Now, the program returns a few of that team's top weapons, including leading scorer Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of former 14-year NBA veteran Jameer Nelson. Furthermore, note that the Blue Hens have improved steadily across Martin Ingelsby's six seasons at the helm, from 13 wins his first year to 22 last go-round.

Their trip to Durham comes three days after Duke squares off against defending national champion Kansas in Indianapolis. That Nov. 15 matchup is part of the Champions Classic.

Duke basketball's other identified 2022-23 non-conference opponents

Duke's first regular-season game in Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach will take place on Nov. 7 at home against Jacksonville. Chances are another opponent will come to Durham between that date and the Nov. 15 showdown against Kansas.

We also know that Bellarmine will be in Cameron on Nov. 21, three days before the Blue Devils play three games in four days as part of the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket in Portland, Ore., Nov. 24-27. The other seven participants in the Phil Knight event are Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier.

After that, Duke hosts Ohio State on Nov. 30 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge before encountering Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6.

Doing the math, it now looks like the Blue Devils still have two games to fill on their non-conference schedule.

Duke basketball's ACC opponents

As for the Blue Devils' ACC competition, dates remain a mystery, but the opponents and venues are in stone.

Duke will play at home against Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, UNC, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

And the Blue Devils will play on the road against Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.