Unlike most years, there's no consensus at this juncture as to who will be the No. 1 Duke basketball star. Instead, when looking ahead to next season, as many as six guys — not to mention a possible late transfer addition — give reason to believe they could vie for that distinction.

First, there's Jeremy Roach, who will try to build on the growth he displayed as a sophomore last season during Duke basketball's Final Four run.

The former five-star prep out of Virginia will likely secure the full-time starting nod at point guard. He is the only one of the Blue Devils' two returning scholarship weapons (the other is sophomore Jaylen Blakes) with a conceivable shot at cementing a starring role.

But chances are Roach will play second fiddle to an incoming five-star talent or two.

The best-in-class newcomer might be a big man.

After all, Dereck Lively is a 7-footer who finished No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. He's nasty enough in transition to change a game's momentum.

And Kyle Filipowski (No. 4 composite) has an array of potent moves in a halfcourt setting, with the ability to make a splash from downtown and a sufficient post presence to perhaps post double-doubles often.

Then there's Mark Mitchell. Although the 6-foot-8 combo forward saw his composite ranking fall late to No. 21 overall, some would say his top-shelf length and next-level athleticism make him the Blue Devil with the highest long-term ceiling.

Reclassified five-star guard Tyrese Proctor (No. 26 composite) is also in the conversation.

Yet on the topic of potential, one Duke rookie stands out as the readiest to turn it into a legitimate Naismith Trophy hunt. Yes, that man is small forward Dariq Whitehead (No. 2 composite).

Forecasting Dariq Whitehead as the 2022-23 Duke basketball showman

Dariq Whitehead seems to be the only member of next season's roster who could become the first Duke basketball player since fellow Montverde Academy (Fla.) alum RJ Barrett in 2018-19 to average at least 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Plus, as Whitehead showed in snagging McDonald's All-American Game MVP hardware and earning SI All-American Player of the Year honors for his complete senior-year prowess, he can take over games by getting hotter than the left sink handle.

He does so with emphatic splashes from deep, silky pull-up floaters in the lane, electrifying finishes in traffic, and polished turnaround fadeaways in one-on-one battles.

Add in that Whitehead could reap playing time at up to four positions. His handles are slick enough to complement his 20/20 court vision during fill-in duty at the one-spot. Plus, his 6-foot-7 physique comes with enough muscle to hold his own as a power forward.

With all that in mind, one would think Whitehead will challenge Roach for first place on the team in the playing-time column.

Barring a significant injury or indestructible freshman wall, Whitehead's versatility, speed, and confidence on the floor should lead to first-year head coach Jon Scheyer trusting him as much as any other player.

So that brings us to a conclusion: Whitehead ought to become the 2022-23 Blue Devil MVP.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.