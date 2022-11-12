Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles.

Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start, Bagley has company on that list.

The 7-foot, 230-pound Filipowski, a former five-star recruit, totaled game-highs with his 15 points and 10 rebounds in Duke's 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night. That's not to mention his two assists, two blocks, one steal, and zero turnovers in 21 minutes on the floor.

Four nights earlier in the team's 71-44 season-opening victory over Jacksonville in Durham, the 19-year-old New York native finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time.

Granted, Filipowski's two double-doubles out of the gates don't quite stack up to those from Bagley: 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Elon, plus 24 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Utah Valley.

But when Duke battles No. 5 Kansas at the State Farms Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Kyle Filipowski has a legit shot at becoming the first Blue Devil freshman to notch three double-doubles in as many games.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

In Bagley's third outing as a Blue Devil — an 88-81 Duke basketball win over Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Chicago — he racked up only four points to go along with six boards after an eye injury in the first half limited him to only 10 minutes on the night.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.