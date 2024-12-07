Duke Basketball: Boozer Twins Defeat UNC Signee's Squad in Triple OT

BOOZER TO BOOZER FOR THE TIE ‼️



Cayden finds Cam for ANOTHER game-tying 3 🔥



WE'RE HEADED TO TRIPLE OT ON THE NBA APP!



📲 https://t.co/TgzB1BujZa https://t.co/7kTp76HwzB pic.twitter.com/r0qyxpnKwi