Duke Basketball: Boozer Twins Defeat UNC Signee's Squad in Triple OT
After powering Columbus High School (Fla.) to a 73-55 dominant win over Dynamic Prep (Texas) with his 19 points and 15 rebounds at The Main Event prep showcase in Miami on Friday night, Duke basketball recruiting prize Cameron Boozer and the preseason top-ranked Explorers had their hands full at the event on Saturday afternoon.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward sitting No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, along with fellow early Blue Devil signee and twin brother Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4 guard who ranks No. 23 in the cycle, squared off against UNC basketball signee Derek Dixon and his Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) team. Columbus prevailed, 85-79, but required three overtimes to do so.
If not for the following Cameron Boozer splash from three at the end of regulation, the Explorers might have recorded their second loss this season:
Plus, Cameron Boozer knocked down another 3-pointer with six seconds left in double overtime, courtesy of a drive-and-kick assist from the hands of his brother, tying the score and ultimately forcing a third extra session:
In triple overtime, Derek Dixon, a 6-foot-3 guard checking in at No. 48 overall among the nation's high school seniors, drained his six three of the game to tie the score at 77-77 with two minutes and change remaining on the clock. However, Cameron Boozer sealed the win at the charity stripe in the final minute of action.
Columbus, now 5-1 this season, wrapped up the two-day event with a 2-0 mark.
